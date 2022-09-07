AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Hinkley def. Thornton 25-13, 20-25, 25-22, 25-13

Legend def. Grandview 25-14, 25-21, 25-19

Vista PEAK def. The Academy, 3-0

Vista PEAK kills: Joy Aburto 13, Ayden West 11. Vista PEAK digs: Joy Aburto 11. Vista PEAK assists: Madison Feight 29

BOYS SOCCER

Aurora Central 2, Smoky Hill 1 (OT)

Score by halves:

Smoky Hill 0 1 0 — 1

Aur. Central 0 1 1 — 2

D’Evelyn 1, Grandview 0 (OT)

Score by halves:

Grandview 0 0 0 — 0

D’Evelyn 0 0 1 — 1

FNE Warriors 2, Hinkley 0

Score by halves:

FNE Warriors 1 1 — 2

Hinkley 0 0 — 0

Lakewood 3, Eaglecrest 0

Overland 3, ThunderRidge 2 (2OT)

SOFTBALL

Denver East 15, Rangeview 0

George Washington 20, Vista PEAK 10

Thornton 17, Aurora Central 2

BOYS TENNIS

Arapahoe 4, Grandview 3

No. 1 singles — Eduard Tsaturyan (Grandview) def. Cale Brush (Arapahoe), 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 singles — Tyler Rock (Arapahoe) def. Blake Hardin (Grandview), 6-4, 6-2; No. 3 singles — Jack Winslow (Arapahoe) def. Justin Son (Grandview), 7-6, 7-6; No. 1 doubles — Matthew Park/Bruno Denegri Perez (Grandview) def. Brett Sweeney/Carson David (Arapahoe), 7-5, 3-6, 6-4; No. 2 doubles — Josh Son/Alex Eckley (Grandview) def. Cole Garside/Clayton Wern (Arapahoe), 6-4, 4-6, 6-2; No. 3 doubles — Thomas Stewart/Ryan Souther (Arapahoe) def. Mark Yan/Caleb Hodges (Grandview), 7-6, 6-4; No. 4 doubles — Henry Trask/Matteo Meale (Arapahoe) def. Mohammad Bathhef/Carter Benton (Grandview), 7-5, 6-3

Northfield 7, Hinkley 0

No. 1 singles — Rithvik Iyer (Northfield) def. Ramon Martinez (Hinkley), 6-0, 6-2; No. 2 singles — Krish Vipani (Northfield) def. Isaac Osei (Hinkley), 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 singles — Graham Meurer (Northfield) def. Jose Gonzalez (Hinkley), 7-6 (4), 6-3; No. 1 doubles — Ryan Kabat/Jones Stephenson (Northfield) def. Emmanuel Monge/Celestino Reyna (Hinkley), 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 doubles — Matthew Kwong/Miles Lutter (Northfield) def. Hung Thang/Oliver Perez (Hinkley), 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 doubles — Jack Baumann/Brennan Green (Northfield) def. Phu Quatch/Ramon Marquez (Hinkley), 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 doubles — Ian Ang/Jatin Furgeson (Northfield) def. Exequiel Vasquez/Uziel Garcia (Hinkley), 6-0, 6-0

FIELD HOCKEY

Smoky Hill 1, Poudre School District 0

Score by quarters:

Poudre SD 0 0 0 0 — 0

Smoky Hill 0 0 1 0 — 1

Smoky Hill goal: Darian Smith

BOYS GOLF

Centennial League Meet (at Aurora Hills G.C.)

Team scores: 1. CHEROKEE TRAIL 291; 2. Arapahoe 293; 3. Cherry Creek 294; 4. EAGLECREST 300; 5. Mullen 302; 6. GRANDVIEW 330

Top 10 individuals (par 72): 1. BRAYDEN FORTE (CHEROKEE TRAIL) 69; T2. Ryan Brady (Mullen) 70; T2. Max Zadvorny (Arapahoe) 70; T2. GREGORY WHITE (EAGLECREST) 70; T5. CHRISTOPHER O’DONNELL (CHEROKEE TRAIL) 71; T5. ANDREW WHITE (EAGLECREST) 71; 7. Andre Dumonteil (Cherry Creek) 72; T8. Joe Hickey (Arapahoe) 73; T8. Charlie Flaxbeard (Cherry Creek) 73; T8. Jack Newton (Mullen) 73