AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

SOFTBALL

Arapahoe 13, Eaglecrest 11

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Eaglecrest 223 220 0 — 11 16 4

Arapahoe 062 320 x — 13 11 3

Arapahoe 9, Eaglecrest 5

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Eaglecrest 100 003 1 — 5 8 1

Arapahoe 240 030 x — 9 11 3

Cherokee Trail 14, Mullen 3

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Cher. Trail 000 (10)4 — 14 14 0

Mullen 000 01 — 3 9 3

WP — Cherokee Trail: Jenna Medhus. Cherokee Trail hitting: Ryleigh Cruz 3-4, 2B, 3 RBI, 3 runs; Jenna Medhus 2-3, HR, 2 RBI, 3 runs; Caitlin Cushenbery 2-3, 2 RBI; Brooke Scott 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 runs; Jenna Fullmer and Jaelyn Martinez 2 RBI

Cherokee Trail 18, Mullen 0

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Cher. Trail 001 089 — 18 18 1

Mullen 000 000 — 0 6 3

WP — Cherokee Trail: Jenna Medhus. Cherokee Trail hitting: Jenna Medhus 3-4, HR, 4 RBI, 2 runs; Brooke Scott 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Addison Krei 3-5, 2 RBI, 3 runs; Jaelyn Martinez 3-4, RBI, 2 runs; Kelsey Bell 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 runs

Dakota Ridge 16, Rangeview 6

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Dak. Ridge 302 56 — 16 18 2

Rangeview 600 00 — 6 9 1

Fruita Monument 14, Rangeview 0

Northglenn 15, Overland 4

LP — Overland: Pennie Siple (5 IP, 10 H, 15 R, 9 ER, 7 BB, 3 K). Overland hitting: Ana Escober 1-1, RBI; Brysedia Arreola Perez 1-1, 2B; Aaliyah Crawford 1-3, RBI, run; Bella Scroggin RBI

Smoky Hill 6, Grandview 0

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Smoky Hill 100 004 1 — 6 12 2

Grandview 000 000 0 — 0 4 0

WP — Smoky Hill: Delaney Farnsworth (7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 10 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Izzy Giroux 3-4, 2B, 3B, RBI, run; Gabi Giroux 2-4, run; Paris Elsberry, Eliana Trujillo, Jahlisa Klear, Delaney Farnsworth and Amrajie Bass RBI

Smoky Hill 15, Grandview 3

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Smoky Hill 273 03 — 15 17 0

Grandview 001 02 — 3 4 3

WP — Smoky Hill: Kenedy Sandoval (5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Gabi Giroux 3-4, HR, 5 RBI; Kenedy Sandoval 3-4, 3 RBI; Jahlisa Klear 3-4, 3 runs; Izzy Giroux 1-3, HR, 3 RBI, run; Paris Elsberry 1-2, 2 runs

BOYS TENNIS

CHEROKEE TRAIL 5, SMOKY HILL 2

No. 1 singles — Shawn Springer (Cherokee Trail) def. John Robin (Smoky Hill), 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 singles — Caleb Urlacher (Smoky Hill) def. Collin Newberg (Cherokee Trail) 6-4, 6-4; No. 3 singles — Dohyun Kim (Cherokee Trail) def. Ben Tate (Smoky Hill), 6-1, 6-3; No. 1 doubles — James Frantz/Hadi Maaliki (Smoky Hill) def. Chase Harmon/Caden Warnick (Cherokee Trail), 6-3, 6-3; No. 2 doubles — Jack Dahl/Joey Demyanovich (Cherokee Trail) def. Max Zueger/David Kim (Smoky Hill), 6-2, 3-6, 6-1; No. 3 doubles — Sam Dahl/Trevor Chancey (Cherokee Trail) def. Vishwah Jaine/Josh Fleischner (Smoky Hill), 6-3, 6-3; No. 4 doubles — Nick Price/Ethan Singleton (Cherokee Trail) def. Aiden Bachellor/partner (Smoky Hill), 6-1, 7-5

MULLEN 4, OVERLAND 3

No. 1 singles — Badreddin Messaudi (Overland) def. Mullen, 6-0, 6-3; No. 2 singles — Ilan Schinagel (Overland) def. Mullen, 6-1, 2-6, 6-1; No. 3 singles — Henry Nguyen (Overland) def. Mullen, 6-0, 3-0 (ret.); No. 1 doubles — Mullen def. Cogan Nguyen/Owen Snider (Overland), 6-4, 4-6, 6-1; No. 2 doubles — Mullen def. Eldin Basic/Marcus Middleton (Overland), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4; No. 3 doubles — Mullen def. Overland, 6-4, 6-0; No. 4 doubles — Mullen def. Michael Sitorus/Usman Atif (Overland), 6-1, 6-1