AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

FOOTBALL

Oaks Christian (Calif.) 34, Regis Jesuit 28

Regis Jesuit highlights: Exander Carroll passing touchdown; Anthony Medina rushing touchdown; Andrew Metzger receiving touchdown

Rocky Mountain 17, Cherokee Trail 14 (OT) (resumed game)

Cherokee Trail highlights: Ellis Williams 60 yard interception return touchdown

Vista PEAK 22, Brighton 19

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Chap Challenge

Varsity Gold 3rd-place match: Fossil Ridge def. Grandview 26-24, 24-26, 25-20, 25-18

Varsity Gold semifinals: Chaparral def. Grandview 23-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-16, 15-13

Varsity Gold Consolation championship: Cherokee Trail def. Regis Jesuit

Varsity Golf Consolation semifinal: Regis Jesuit def. Ralston Valley 17-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-16

Varsity Golf Consolation semifinal: Cherokee Trail def. Rock Canyon

Varsity Blue 1st-place bracket: Smoky Hill def. Conifer 25-20, 25-14

Varsity Blue 1st-place bracket: Smoky Hill def. Grand Junction 25-20, 25-18

BOYS SOCCER

Eaglecrest 3, Fruita Monument 1

Score by halves:

Fruita Mon.  0  1 — 1

Eaglecrest   1  2 — 3

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments