AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022:
FOOTBALL
Oaks Christian (Calif.) 34, Regis Jesuit 28
Regis Jesuit highlights: Exander Carroll passing touchdown; Anthony Medina rushing touchdown; Andrew Metzger receiving touchdown
Rocky Mountain 17, Cherokee Trail 14 (OT) (resumed game)
Cherokee Trail highlights: Ellis Williams 60 yard interception return touchdown
Vista PEAK 22, Brighton 19
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Chap Challenge
Varsity Gold 3rd-place match: Fossil Ridge def. Grandview 26-24, 24-26, 25-20, 25-18
Varsity Gold semifinals: Chaparral def. Grandview 23-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-16, 15-13
Varsity Gold Consolation championship: Cherokee Trail def. Regis Jesuit
Varsity Golf Consolation semifinal: Regis Jesuit def. Ralston Valley 17-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-16
Varsity Golf Consolation semifinal: Cherokee Trail def. Rock Canyon
Varsity Blue 1st-place bracket: Smoky Hill def. Conifer 25-20, 25-14
Varsity Blue 1st-place bracket: Smoky Hill def. Grand Junction 25-20, 25-18
BOYS SOCCER
Eaglecrest 3, Fruita Monument 1
Score by halves:
Fruita Mon. 0 1 — 1
Eaglecrest 1 2 — 3