AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

SOFTBALL

Mountain Range 19, Overland 1

LP — Overland: Pennie Siple (3 IP, 12 H, 19 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 0 K). Overland hitting: Katelynn Czerpak 1-1, run; Chi’Ondra Johnson RBI

Weld Central 14, Aurora Central 0

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Weld Central 242 33 — 14 9 0

Aurora Central 000 00 — 0 0 11

LP — Aurora Central: Lawrencia Randle (5 IP, 9 H, 14 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 K).

BOYS TENNIS

ARAPAHOE 6, GRANDVIEW 1

No. 1 singles — Max Garside (Arapahoe) def. James Noh (Grandview), 6-4, 6-3; No. 2 singles — Spencer Pierpont (Arapahoe) def. Rishi Wagh (Grandview), 6-1, 6-2; No. 3 singles — Tyler Rock (Arapahoe) def. Grandview, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4; No. 1 doubles — Grandview def. Connor Rundell/Francis Jasper (Arapahoe), 7-5, 4-6, 6-2; No. 2 doubles — Beau Moody/Maverick Malcolm (Arapahoe) def. Grandview, 7-5, 6-4; No. 3 doubles — Matthew Maloney/Jack Terwiliger (Arapahoe) def. Grandview, 7-5, 6-4; No. 4 doubles — Cole Garside/Jack Winslow (Arapahoe) def. Grandview, DF

REGIS JESUIT 7, ROCK CANYON 0

No. 1 singles — Morgan Schilling (Regis Jesuit) def. Rock Canyon, 6-4, 6-7 (7-2), 6-2; No. 2 singles — Brady Jenkins (Regis Jesuit) def. Rock Canyon, 6-3, 6-2; No. 3 singles — Cameron Kruep (Regis Jesuit) def. Rock Canyon, 6-0, 6-0; No. 1 doubles — Andy Schuiling/Jack David (Regis Jesuit) def. Rock Canyon, 6-2, 6-3; No. 2 doubles — Jack Carbone/James Lynch (Regis Jesuit) def. Rock Canyon, 6-0, 6-3; No. 3 doubles — Aidan Sobolevksy/Alexander Samuelson (Regis Jesuit) def. Rock Canyon, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 doubles — Ryan McCarthy/Charlie Jenkins (Regis Jesuit) def. Rock Canyon, 6-0, 6-1