AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Sept. 29, 2023:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
FOOTBALL
Arapahoe 63, Smoky Hill 7
Grandview 39, Eaglecrest 32
Score by quarters:
Eaglecrest 0 6 13 13 — 32
Grandview 6 12 7 14 — 39
Eaglecrest highlights: Joe Steiner 4 passing touchdowns; Josh Wiley rushing touchdown; Zavion Gamble receiving touchdown; Logan Ryan receiving touchdown; Xavier Waldron 2 receiving touchdowns. Grandview highlights: Liam Szarka 3 passing touchdowns, 2 rushing touchdowns; Chris Blanks rushing touchdown; Kyler Vaughn 2 receiving touchdowns; Donavon Vernon receiving touchdown
Regis Jesuit 35, Douglas County 7
Score by quarters:
Regis Jesuit 12 16 7 0 — 35
Douglas Co. 0 0 7 0 — 7
Regis Jesuit highlights: Peyton Lindell passing touchdown; Anthony Medina rushing touchdown; Garrett Reece rushing touchdown; Arturo Chacon receiving touchdown; Cole Canino interception return touchdown; Jack Manthey 2 field goals
Overland 40, Westminster 32
Thomas Jefferson 52, Vista PEAK Prep 13
Score by quarters:
Thomas Jefferson 14 19 12 7 — 52
Vista PEAK Prep 0 7 6 0 — 13
Vista PEAK Prep highlights: Owen Packer 2 passing touchdowns; Larry Mosley 2 receiving touchdowns
Thornton 7, Hinkley 6
Widefield 20, Gateway 0
Score by quarters:
Gateway 0 0 0 0 — 0
Widefield 7 7 6 0 — 20
BOYS SOCCER
Aurora West College Prep 4, DSST: Cedar 2
Score by halves:
AWCPA 2 2 — 4
DSST: Cedar 2 0 — 2
AWCPA goals: Miguel Garcia Perez 2, Jose Sanchez, Alex Silva. AWCPA assist: Kenneth Galindo. AWCPA saves: Kevin Salas (7 shots on goal-5 saves)
Lotus School For Excellence 5, William Smith 1
Score by halves:
LSFE 2 3 — 5
William Smith 1 0 — 1
Lotus School For Excellence goals: Mikiyas Regassa 2, Biruk Astatike, Jabez Samuel, Abdirahman Werfa. Lotus School For Excellence assists: Luke Tenkorang 2, Mohamed Feysal Iman, Luiz Fuentes, Abderazik Seid. Lotus School For Excellence saves: Danny Arriaza (8 shots on goal-7 saves)
SOFTBALL
Regis Jesuit 6, Highlands Ranch 5
Score by innings:
High. Ranch 200 003 0 — 5
Regis Jesuit 003 021 x — 6
WP — Regis Jesuit: Alex Tavlarides (7 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 7 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Kendal Craven 1-2, 3B, 3 RBI; Natalie Shellhorn 2-4, RBI, 2 runs; Jillian Samaras 2-4, 2 runs; Jenna Patterson 1-4, RBI, run; Alex Tavlarides RBI
Vista PEAK Prep 14, Overland 1
Score by innings:
Vista PEAK Prep 306 5 — 14
Overland 100 0 — 1
LP — Overland: Pennie Siple (3 1/3 IP, 12 H, 14 R, 12 ER, 5 BB, 4 K). Overland hitting: Michaela Halton 2-2, HR, RBI, run
BOYS TENNIS
Class 5A state team tournament (quarterfinals)
Regis Jesuit 6, Chaparral 1
No. 1 singles — Clay Dickey (Regis Jesuit) def. Chaparral, Default; No. 2 singles — Alec Rodriguez-Fields (Regis Jesuit) def. Nick Moreno (Chaparral), 6-2, 7-6 (4); No. 3 singles — Vlad Sukhovetskyy (Regis Jesuit) def. Griffin Mayoss (Chaparral), 6-3, 6-2; No. 1 doubles — Agustin Azcui/Brady Jenkins (Regis Jesuit) def. Brayden Wilson/Jake Paris (Chaparral), 6-1, 6-3; No. 2 doubles — Luis Acosta/Rishith Jujare (Chaparral) def. KC Eckenhausen/Carl Siegel (Regis Jesuit), 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 doubles — Kevin Solichien/Adam Rydel (Regis Jesuit) def. Ethan Mendez/Nate Howerzyl (Chaparral), 6-1, 6-2; No. 4 doubles — Tyler Ryan/Bennett Cherveny (Regis Jesuit) def. Roy Jung/Ryan Gromer (Chaparral), 6-1, 6-0