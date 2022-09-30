AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022:

FOOTBALL

Arapahoe 37, Smoky Hill 22

Smoky Hill highlights: Tyliq Bowers rushing touchdown

Cherry Creek 34, Cherokee Trail 7

Cherokee Trail highlights: Eliot Ming passing touchdown; Noah Greer receiving touchdown; Kalib Davis interception

Legacy 35, Rangeview 14

Score by quarters:

Legacy 7 7 7 14 — 35

Rangeview 0 0 0 14 — 14

Rangeview highlights: Abunu Asfaw passing touchdown; Armani Patterson rushing touchdown; Jah Alexander receiving touchdown

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Castle View def. Regis Jesuit 25-16, 25-15, 25-20

Eaglecrest def. Overland 3-0

Skyview def. Aurora Central 27-25, 25-14, 25-14

BOYS SOCCER

Eaglecrest 3, Smoky Hill 2

Score by halves:

Eaglecrest 1 2 — 3

Smoky Hill 1 1 — 2

Eaglecrest goals: Danny Vasquez 3. Smoky Hill goals: Yassine Assoungdam, Herman Lopez Cisneros

Hinkley 6, Denver West 2

Score by halves:

Hinkley 3 3 — 6

Denver West 1 1 — 2

Hinkley goals: Samuel Acosta, Samuel Addai-Opoku, Juan Alvarez, Christopher Castrejon, Emiliano Rico, Miguel Ruiz. Hinkley assists: Angel Avila 2, Addai-Opuku, Ruiz. Hinkley saves: Oscar Valencia (4 shots on goal-2 saves)

Mullen 4, Overland 1

Score by halves:

Mullen 1 3 — 4

Overland 0 1 — 1

Regis Jesuit 3, Highlands Ranch 1

Score by halves:

High. Ranch 1 0 — 1

Regis Jesuit 1 2 — 3

Regis Jesuit goals: Sureel McCain, Miguel Perez, Charles Sharp. Regis Jesuit assists: McCain, Stefan Zehnacker

Skyview 2, Gateway 0

Score by halves:

Skyview 2 0 — 2

Gateway 0 0 — 0

SOFTBALL

Cherokee Trail 9, Grandview 4

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Cherokee Trail 150 003 0 — 9 11 5

Grandview 400 000 0 — 4 5 2

LP — Grandview: Kamaya Harris (6 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 3 K). Grandview hitting: Maya Sprague 1-3, 2B, RBI, run; Ashley Miller 1-3, RBI, run; Sasha Kennedy 1-3, run; Brooklyn Heil 1-3; Kristin Gallego 1-4, run

Eaglecrest 17, Mullen 2

Score by innings:

Eaglecrest 207 35 — 17

Mullen 002 00 — 2

Eaglecrest hitting: Ryann Bergen 3-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Maddie Demoss 3-4, 2 2B, RBI, 3 runs; Jac Smith 3-4, 2B, 2 runs; Megan Drugan 2-3, HR, 3 RBI, run; Izzy Ervin 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 runs; Kaitlyn Hendrian 2-3, 2 RBI; Callie Johnson 2-3, RBI; Hailey Buttshaw, Briahna Gallegos and Cat Rogers RBI

Thornton 19, Gateway 0

BOYS TENNIS

Northfield 6, Vista PEAK 1

FIELD HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 4, Cheyenne Mountain 0

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 2 2 — 4

Chey. Mountain 0 0 — 0