AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020:

SOFTBALL

Brighton 19, Vista PEAK 2

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Brighton     372 7 — 19  21  1

Vista PEAK  020 0 —   2    5  1

Northglenn 15, Hinkley 0

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Hinkley             000 — 0  0  3

Northglenn  03(12) — 15  7  2

Centennial League Challenge

Arapahoe 14, Grandview 6

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Grandview  002 031 0 —   6  11  0

Arapahoe    204 350 x — 14  18  0

Grandview hitting: Jenny Allen 3 hits; Erika Robinson 3 RBI

Cherokee Trail 6, Eaglecrest 2

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Eaglecrest  200 000 0 — 2  5  2

Cher. Trail  102 003 x — 6  7  0

WP — Cherokee Trail: Jenna Medhus. LP — Eaglecrest: Alex Hendrian. Eaglecrest hitting: Sadie Runia 2 hits; Alex Hendrian RBI. Cherokee Trail hitting: Caitlin Cushenbery 2 hits, 2 RBI; Cayman Lightner 2 hits; Chiara Pryor 2 RBI

Smoky Hill 17, Overland 0 (3 inn.)

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Overland        000 —   0  1  2

Smoky Hill  (12)5x — 17  6  0

WP — Smoky Hill: Kenedy Sandoval.

Smoky Hill hitting: Izzy Giroux 2 hits, 2 HR, 6 RBI; Amrajie Bass 3; Eliana Trujillo 2 RBI

