AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

SOFTBALL

Brighton 19, Vista PEAK 2

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Brighton 372 7 — 19 21 1

Vista PEAK 020 0 — 2 5 1

Northglenn 15, Hinkley 0

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Hinkley 000 — 0 0 3

Northglenn 03(12) — 15 7 2

Centennial League Challenge

Arapahoe 14, Grandview 6

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Grandview 002 031 0 — 6 11 0

Arapahoe 204 350 x — 14 18 0

Grandview hitting: Jenny Allen 3 hits; Erika Robinson 3 RBI

Cherokee Trail 6, Eaglecrest 2

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Eaglecrest 200 000 0 — 2 5 2

Cher. Trail 102 003 x — 6 7 0

WP — Cherokee Trail: Jenna Medhus. LP — Eaglecrest: Alex Hendrian. Eaglecrest hitting: Sadie Runia 2 hits; Alex Hendrian RBI. Cherokee Trail hitting: Caitlin Cushenbery 2 hits, 2 RBI; Cayman Lightner 2 hits; Chiara Pryor 2 RBI

Smoky Hill 17, Overland 0 (3 inn.)

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Overland 000 — 0 1 2

Smoky Hill (12)5x — 17 6 0

WP — Smoky Hill: Kenedy Sandoval.

Smoky Hill hitting: Izzy Giroux 2 hits, 2 HR, 6 RBI; Amrajie Bass 3; Eliana Trujillo 2 RBI