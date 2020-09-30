AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020:
SOFTBALL
Brighton 19, Vista PEAK 2
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Brighton 372 7 — 19 21 1
Vista PEAK 020 0 — 2 5 1
Northglenn 15, Hinkley 0
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Hinkley 000 — 0 0 3
Northglenn 03(12) — 15 7 2
Centennial League Challenge
Arapahoe 14, Grandview 6
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Grandview 002 031 0 — 6 11 0
Arapahoe 204 350 x — 14 18 0
Grandview hitting: Jenny Allen 3 hits; Erika Robinson 3 RBI
Cherokee Trail 6, Eaglecrest 2
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Eaglecrest 200 000 0 — 2 5 2
Cher. Trail 102 003 x — 6 7 0
WP — Cherokee Trail: Jenna Medhus. LP — Eaglecrest: Alex Hendrian. Eaglecrest hitting: Sadie Runia 2 hits; Alex Hendrian RBI. Cherokee Trail hitting: Caitlin Cushenbery 2 hits, 2 RBI; Cayman Lightner 2 hits; Chiara Pryor 2 RBI
Smoky Hill 17, Overland 0 (3 inn.)
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Overland 000 — 0 1 2
Smoky Hill (12)5x — 17 6 0
WP — Smoky Hill: Kenedy Sandoval.
Smoky Hill hitting: Izzy Giroux 2 hits, 2 HR, 6 RBI; Amrajie Bass 3; Eliana Trujillo 2 RBI