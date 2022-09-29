AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Cherokee Trail def. Eaglecrest 25-16, 25-19, 25-19

Denver South def. Vista PEAK 25-15, 25-16, 21-25, 25-12

Vista PEAK kills: Ayden West 11, Joy Aburto 9. Vista PEAK aces: Charli James 2, Kenzie Kirby 2. Vista PEAK blocks: Joy Aburto 3, Quincy McCoy 3. Vista PEAK digs: Charli James 10. Vista PEAK assists: Kenzie Kirby 17

Grandview def. Arapahoe 25-13, 25-16, 18-25, 25-14

Smoky Hill def. Overland 25-21, 25-23, 25-19

SOFTBALL

Arapahoe 12, Cherokee Trail 2

Boulder 18, Gateway 2

Cherry Creek 16, Smoky Hill 6

Score by innings:

Cherry Creek 430 702 — 16

Smoky Hill 060 000 — 6

LP — Smoky Hill: Danika Wood (6 IP, 20 H, 16 R, 10 ER, 2 BB, 1 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Gabi Giroux 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, run; Kahiau Bentosino 2-4, RBI, run; Kendell Winter 1-2, 2 RBI

Denver North 7, Vista PEAK 6

Grandview 15, Mullen 1

Score by innings:

Grandview 002 521 5 — 15

Mullen 100 000 0 — 1

WP — Grandview: Makayla Valle (6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 12 K). Grandview hitting: Maddie Heinrich 4-5, 2 runs; Kristin Gallego 4-6, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Makayla Valle 3-4, 3 2B, 4 RBI, 3 runs; Maya Sprague 3-4, 2 RBI; Aubrey DeJong 3 RBI

Northfield 12, Rangeview 2

Overland 12, FNE Warriors 11

Score by innings:

FNE Warriors 142 4 — 11

Overland 023 7 — 12

Overland hitting: Elizabeth Kelly 2-3, 2B, 4 RBI, run; Angelica Montelongo 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 runs; Bella Scroggin 2-3, 2B, RBI; Kourtnie Batcho, Gabriella Scroggin and Shyla Stumpf RBI

BOYS TENNIS

Class 5A team state tournament (1st round)

Grandview 4, Monarch 3

Regis Jesuit 7, Boulder 0