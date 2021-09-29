AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Arapahoe def. Smoky Hill 25-14, 25-11, 25-22

Eaglecrest def. Overland 25-12, 25-13, 28-26

Grandview def. Cherokee Trail 25-12, 25-23, 25-16

Hinkley def. Northglenn, 3-0

Prairie View def. Gateway, 3-0

Vista PEAK def. Adams City 25-7, 25-18, 25-13

Vista PEAK kills: Joy Aburto 17, Lexie Thulin 5, Ayden West 5. Vista PEAK aces: Charli James 5, Abebe Johnson 4. Vista PEAK blocks: Navaeh Lujan 2, Ayden West 2. Vista PEAK digs: Charli James 5, Madison Feight 3. Vista PEAK assists: Madison Feight 29

BOYS SOCCER

Chaparral 3, Regis Jesuit 2 (OT)

Score by halves:

Chaparral 2 0 1 — 3

Regis Jesuit 1 1 0 — 2

Cherokee Trail 2, Overland 1

Score by halves:

Cher. Trail 0 2 — 2

Overland 0 1 — 1

Cherokee Trail goals: Peter Deras, Landen Sutterby. Cherokee Trail assists: Brandan Wurst 2. Cherokee Trail saves: Tyler Hill (7 shots on goal-6 saves)

Eaglecrest 2, Smoky Hill 2 (2OT)

Gateway 4, Hinkley 2

Score by halves:

Hinkley 2 0 — 2

Gateway 1 3 — 4

Hinkley goals: Navarro Luis, Miguel Ruiz. Hinkley saves: Oscar Valencia 8, Victor Ortiz 2

Grandview 1, Mullen 0

Score by halves:

Mullen 0 0 — 0

Grandview 0 1 — 1

SOFTBALL

Smoky Hill 5, Eaglecrest 3

BOYS TENNIS

Arapahoe 6, Grandview 1

No. 1 singles — Beau Moody (Arapahoe) def. Bruno Denegri Perez (Grandview), 7-5, 6-2; No. 2 singles — Tyler Rock (Arapahoe) def. Josh Son (Grandview), 6-4, 3-6, 6-3; No. 3 singles — Maverick Malcolm (Arapahoe) def. Mark Yan (Grandview), 6-1, 6-2; No. 1 doubles — Jack Winslow/Clayton Wern (Arapahoe) def. Blake Hardin/partner (Grandview), 6-3, 6-4; No. 2 doubles — Caleb Hodges/Alex Eckley (Grandview) def. Cole Garside/Connor McDermott (Arapahoe), 6-4, 7-6 (3); No. 3 doubles — Sam Thompson/partner (Arapahoe) def. John Alie/Connor Jensen (Grandview), 6-4, 3-6, 6-0; No. 4 doubles — Peter Buckley/Ryan Souther (Arapahoe) def. Krish Karekar/Dylan Johnston (Grandview), 6-1, 6-4

Mullen 4, Overland 3

No. 1 singles — Badreddin Messaudi (Overland) def. Mullen, 6-0, 6-2; No. 2 singles — Ilan Schinagel (Overland) def. Mullen, 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 singles — Eldin Basic (Overland) def. Mullen, 6-2, 6-2; No. 1 doubles — Mullen def. Owen Snider/Emilio Lopez (Overland), 6-3, 6-2; No. 2 doubles — Mullen def. Usman Atif/Ethan Do (Overland), 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 doubles — Mullen def. Joshua Ashton/Ahmed Abdi (Overland), 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 doubles — Mullen def. Amir Mohammed/Bryan Truong (Overland), 6-0, 6-0