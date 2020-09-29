AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Sept. 28, 2020:

SOFTBALL

Hinkley 19, Overland 4

Northglenn 14, Vista PEAK 10

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Vista PEAK 103 105 0 — 10 11 1

Northglenn 073 310 x — 14 20 9

LP — Vista PEAK: MaKenna Pointer (4 IP, 16 H, 13 R, 13 ER, 3 BB, 4 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Kennedi LeDuff 4-4, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Anastasia Molina 4-5, 3B, 2 runs; Fiona Brust 3-4, RBI, run; Isabella Chambers 1-1, HR, 2 RBI, run; Leslie Barron and Jenna Hurrell RBI

Regis Jesuit 9, Ponderosa 7

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Regis Jesuit 041 220 0 — 9 11 2

Ponderosa 201 001 3 — 7 14 3

WP — Regis Jesuit: Lanie Smith (7 IP, 14 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 2 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Lanie Smith 3-4, 2 RBI; Kendell Kersey 2-5, 2B, 3 RBI, run; Maya Sobolevsky 1-3, RBI, 2 runs; Natalie Shellhorn 2-5, run