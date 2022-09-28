AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Vista PEAK def. Lakewood 25-22, 21-25, 25-14, 25-17

BOYS SOCCER

Aurora Central 2, Adams City 1

Rangeview 8, Hinkley 3

Rock Canyon 1, Regis Jesuit 0

SOFTBALL

Skyview 21, Aurora Central 8

FIELD HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 4, St. Mary’s Academy 1

Score by halves:

St. Mary’s Acad. 1 0 — 1

Regis Jesuit 3 1 — 4

Regis Jesuit goals: Sydney Cornell 3, Bebe Ghiselli. Regis Jesuit assists: Carly Kennedy 3, Emily Bradac. Regis Jesuit saves: MaryKate Berg (4 shots on goal-3 saves)