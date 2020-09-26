Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 9.26.20

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

SOFTBALL

Alameda at Vista PEAK, canceled

Cherokee Trail 5, Eaglecrest 3

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Eaglecrest 000 101 1 — 3 4 3

Cher. Trail 100 001 3 — 5 8 3

WP — Cherokee Trail: Jenna Medhus. LP — Eaglecrest: Alex Hendrian. Eaglecrest hitting: Izzy Ervin RBI, Alex Hendrian RBI; Cherokee Trail hitting: Jenna Medhus 3 hits, 4 RBI

Cherokee Trail 11, Eaglecrest 9

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Cher. Trail 304 100 3 — 11 13 3

Eaglecrest 032 120 1 — 9 13 1

Eaglecrest hitting: Alex Hendrian 3 hits, 3 RBI; Madi Demoss 3 hits; Cherokee Trail hitting: Kelsey Bell 5 RBI; Ryleigh Cruz 3 hits, 2 RBI

Smoky Hill 10, Arapahoe 0

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Arapahoe 000 00 — 0 2 1

Smoky Hill 103 6x — 10 7 0

WP — Smoky Hill: Delaney Farnsworth. Smoky Hill hitting: Amrajie Bass 2 hits, 4 RBI; Kailen Theel 2 RBI; Kenedy Sandoval RBI

Smoky Hill 10, Arapahoe 0

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Arapahoe 000 00 — 0 1 0

Smoky Hill 352 0x — 10 7 0

WP — Smoky Hill: Kenedy Sandoval. Smoky Hill hitting: Delaney Farnsworth 2 hits, 3 RBI; Jahlisa Klear 2 hits; Amrajie Bass 2 RBI; Izzy Giroux 2 RBI

BOYS TENNIS

2020 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE TENNIS TOURNAMENT

Final team scores: 1. Cherry Creek 59 points; 2. REGIS JESUIT 55; 3. Valor Christian 21; 4. Fossil Ridge 17; 5. Fairview 14, 6. Ralston Valley 9; T7. Denver East 5; T7. Fort Collins 5; 9. Lakewood 3; T10. Chatfield 2; T10. Heritage 2; T12. CHEROKEE TRAIL 1; T12. Arapahoe 1; T12. Fruita Monument 1; T12. Monarch 1

Full Class 5A state tournament match results, here