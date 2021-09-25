AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021:

FOOTBALL

Cherokee Trail 41, Denver East 7

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail    14  14  13   0 — 41

Denver East   0    0    7   0 —   7

Cherokee Trail highlights: Ciaran Hyslop 2 rushing touchdowns; Jackson Gridley interception; Maliek Jamison interception

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Brighton def. Rangeview 25-14, 25-13, 25-15

BOYS SOCCER

Gateway 4, Overland 3 (OT)

Score by halves:

Overland  2  1  0 — 3

Gateway   1  2  1 — 4

Jesuit Classic (at Regis University)

Marquette Univ. 2, Regis Jesuit 0

SOFTBALL

Eaglecrest 2, Cherry Creek 0

Overland 11, Abraham Lincoln 7

Score by innings:

Lincoln     003 100 3 —  7

Overland  208 010 x — 11

WP — Overland: Pennie Siple (7 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 14 K). Overland hitting: Bella Scroggin 3-4, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Gabrielle Scroggin 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Pennie Siple 1-2, run; Katelynn Czerpak 2 runs, 2 SBs; Makenna Batcho, Ayatt Drera and Daijah Odom RBI

Smoky Hill 11, Cherokee Trail 4

Score by innings:

Smoky Hill  300 071 0 — 11

Cher. Trail   110 002 0 —   4

LP — Cherokee Trail: Alyssa Fullmer (4 1/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Cayman Lightner 1-2, HR, 2 RBI, run; Chiara Pryor 1-2, 2B, RBI, 2 runs; CC Cushenbery 1-4, RBI; Ryleigh Cruz run

FIELD HOCKEY

Grandview 3, Smoky Hill 0

Score by halves:

Smoky Hill  0  0 — 0

Grandview  0  3 — 3

