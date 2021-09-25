AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
FOOTBALL
Cherokee Trail 41, Denver East 7
Score by quarters:
Cher. Trail 14 14 13 0 — 41
Denver East 0 0 7 0 — 7
Cherokee Trail highlights: Ciaran Hyslop 2 rushing touchdowns; Jackson Gridley interception; Maliek Jamison interception
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Brighton def. Rangeview 25-14, 25-13, 25-15
BOYS SOCCER
Gateway 4, Overland 3 (OT)
Score by halves:
Overland 2 1 0 — 3
Gateway 1 2 1 — 4
Jesuit Classic (at Regis University)
Marquette Univ. 2, Regis Jesuit 0
SOFTBALL
Eaglecrest 2, Cherry Creek 0
Overland 11, Abraham Lincoln 7
Score by innings:
Lincoln 003 100 3 — 7
Overland 208 010 x — 11
WP — Overland: Pennie Siple (7 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 14 K). Overland hitting: Bella Scroggin 3-4, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Gabrielle Scroggin 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Pennie Siple 1-2, run; Katelynn Czerpak 2 runs, 2 SBs; Makenna Batcho, Ayatt Drera and Daijah Odom RBI
Smoky Hill 11, Cherokee Trail 4
Score by innings:
Smoky Hill 300 071 0 — 11
Cher. Trail 110 002 0 — 4
LP — Cherokee Trail: Alyssa Fullmer (4 1/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Cayman Lightner 1-2, HR, 2 RBI, run; Chiara Pryor 1-2, 2B, RBI, 2 runs; CC Cushenbery 1-4, RBI; Ryleigh Cruz run
FIELD HOCKEY
Grandview 3, Smoky Hill 0
Score by halves:
Smoky Hill 0 0 — 0
Grandview 0 3 — 3