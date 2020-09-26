AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Sept. 25, 2020:

SOFTBALL

Arvada 12, Hinkley 1

Fort Lupton 21, Aurora Central 0

Score by innings:

Fort Lupton 8(13)0 — 21

Aur. Central 000 — 0

Regis Jesuit 7, Douglas County 5

Score by innings:

Douglas Co. 003 002 0 — 5 4 2

Regis Jesuit 510 010 x — 7 7 1

Regis Jesuit hitting: Brooke Carey 2 hits, 2 RBI; Natalie Shellhorn 2 hits

BOYS TENNIS

Class 5A boys state tennis tournament

Team scores (through quarterfinals): T1. REGIS JESUIT 21 points; T1. Cherry Creek 21; 3. Fairview 14; T4. Fossil Ridge 13; T4. Valor Christian 13; 6. Ralston Valley 9; T7. Denver East 5; T7. Fort Collins 5; T9. Chatfield 2; T9. Heritage 2; T9. Lakewood 2; T12. CHEROKEE TRAIL 1; T12. Arapahoe 1; T12. Fruita Monument 1; T12. Monarch 1

— Full state tournament results, here