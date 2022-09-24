AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022:

FOOTBALL

George Washington 35, Aurora Central 25

Liberty 51, Hinkley 0

BOYS SOCCER

Jesuit Classic

Rockhurst 4, Regis Jesuit 1

SOFTBALL

Arapahoe 13, Eaglecrest 3

Score by innings:

Eaglecrest 020 01 — 3

Arapahoe (10)10 02 — 13

LP — Eaglecrest: Abbie Straughn (2/3 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 0 BB, 1 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Kaitlyn Hendrian 2-2, HR, 3 RBI, run; Izzy Ervin 1-2, run; Hailey Buttshaw run

Grandview 13, Smoky Hill 6

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Grandview 224 013 1 — 13 17 6

Smoky Hill 201 300 0 — 6 7 5

WP — Grandview: Kamaya Harris (7 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 8 K). LP — Smoky Hill: Danika Wood (7 IP, 18 H, 13 R, 10 ER, 2 BB, 1 K). Grandview hitting: Brooklyn Heil 4-5, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Kristin Gallego 4-5, 2B, 3 RBI; Sasha Kennedy 3-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Aubrey DeJong 2-4, HR, 3 RBI, run; Carmela Tejada 2-3, 2 SBs, run; Zoe Vondruska 2B, RBI. Smoky Hill hitting: Elliana Trujillo 3-4, 2B, 3B, HR, 2 RBI, 3 runs; Danika Wood 2-4, 2 RBI; Kaihau Bentosino 2-4, 2B, RBI; Kiley Snyder 2B

Pine Creek 14, Vista PEAK 4