AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Sept. 24, 2021:
FOOTBALL
Castle View 56, Hinkley 8
Score by quarters:
Castle View 28 14 0 14 — 56
Hinkley 0 0 8 0 — 8
Hinkley highlights: Wondame Davis Jr. rushing touchdown; Dayvon Vaughns 2-point conversion
Cherry Creek 34, Regis Jesuit 14
Score by quarters:
Cherry Creek 10 7 7 10 — 34
Regis Jesuit 0 0 7 7 — 14
Regis Jesuit highlights: Zavier Carroll 2 rushing touchdowns
Grandview 42, Horizon 8
Score by quarters:
Horizon 0 0 0 8 — 8
Grandview 7 28 7 0 — 42
Grandview highlights: Liam Szarka 71 yards passing, 2 passing touchdowns, rushing touchdown; Moosah Alsaffar 127 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Chase Dahir 66 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Evan Johnson 57 yard punt return touchdown; Charlie Dick receiving touchdown; Brody Robinson 41 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Malique Singleton blocked field goal
Mullen 42, Eaglecrest 17
Score by quarters:
Eaglecrest 0 10 0 7 — 17
Mullen 0 21 14 7 — 42
Eaglecrest highlights: Diego Cearns rushing touchdown; Aaron Frimpong interception return touchdown; Sinai Ruiz 27 yard field goal
Overland 41, Wheat Ridge 0
Score by quarters:
Overland 0 21 13 7 — 41
Wheat Ridge 0 0 0 0 — 0
Overland highlights: Andre Veasley 3 passing touchdowns, rushing touchdown; Jamille Humphrey 2 receiving touchdowns; Keyonu Roberson receiving touchdown; Khalil Ali-Fisher rushing touchdown; Sir Joiner rushing touchdown
Smoky Hill 28, Pomona 27
Score by quarters:
Pomona 6 7 7 7 — 27
Smoky Hill 13 0 7 8 — 28
Smoky Hill highlights: Marvin Jones 2 rushing touchdowns; Tyliq Bowers passing touchdown, rushing touchdown; Anthony Harris Jr. receiving touchdown; Malik Daniels fumble recovery; Roscoe Taylor interception
BOYS SOCCER
Jesuit Classic (at Regis University)
Regis Jesuit 3, Gonzaga 1
Score by halves:
Gonzaga 0 1 — 1
Regis Jesuit 0 3 — 3
Regis Jesuit goals: Nico Correa 2, Jenson Davis. Regis Jesuit assists: Joseph Bennett, Giovanny Espinoza
SOFTBALL
Douglas County 13, Regis Jesuit 7
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Regis Jesuit 112 010 2 — 7 8 3
Douglas Co. 208 102 x — 13 16 1
CROSS COUNTRY
Dave Sanders Invitational (at Clement Park)
Division I boys team scores: 1. Rocky Mountain 52 points; 2. Mountain Vista 106; 3. Chaparral 118; 4. Horizon 147; 5. GRANDVIEW 152; 6. Chatfield 188; 7. Arapahoe 192; 8. Arvada West 203; 9. Ralston Valley 204; 10. ThunderRidge 210; 11. Heritage 275; 12. Loveland 289; 13. George Washington 337; 14. Mountain Range 419; 15. Lakewood 431; 16. Columbine 499; 17. Cherry Creek 505; 18. Castle View 528; 19. Prairie View 557; 20. OVERLAND 595; 21. Bear Creek 660
Grandview results: 6. Andrew Fox, 16 minutes, 28.80 seconds; 17. Owen Zitek, 17:02.10; 26. Tyler Garfield, 17:08.40; 48. Jason Lyon, 17:39.40; 54. Jacob Blevins, 17:45.30; 55. Lucas Blevins, 17:45.60; 74. Danek Colson, 18:10.50; 87. Alex Bennett, 18:36.70; 88. Joseph Peavy (Grandview), 18:36.90; 122. Gavin Utroske, 19:36.80;
Overland results: 148. Eli Post, 20:24.00; 171. Amir Mhamdi, 22:55.60; 17. Luciano Mary, 22:56.70; 176. Elijah Micah, 25:34.80; 177. Xavier Rodriguez, 25:45.70
Division I girls team scores: 1. Rocky Mountain 89 points; 2. Chatfield 101; 3. Heritage 103; 4. Ralston Valley 132; 5. Arvada West 150; 6. George Washington 158; 7. Cherry Creek 159; 8. Chaparral 223; 9. ThunderRidge 225; 10. GRANDVIEW 232; 11. Lakewood 254; 12. Columbine 262; 13. Horizon 284; 14. Castle View 410; 15. Mountain Range 460; 16. Bear Creek 489
Grandview results: 26. Ashlynn Mojica, 20 minutes, 31.80 seconds; 31. Grace Kirkpatrick, 20:36.70; 49. Emma Thomure, 21:40.20; 59. Lillian Carll, 21:49.10; 88. Emerson Rohrig, 22:44.10; 104. Julia Pace, 23:22.30
Overland results: 140. Kylie Shady, 29:51.60; 141. Sarah Sadler, 29:51.70; 152. Laney Mann, 36:19.30
Division 2 boys team scores: 1. Cheyenne Central 39 points; 2. Battle Mountain 61; 3. Mead 71; 4. Mullen 141; 5. Holy Family 145; 6. Poudre 155; 7. Littleton 179; 8. Cheyenne East 242; 9. Fort Morgan 300; 10. Riverdale Ridge 343; 11. Green Mountain 343; 12. Elizabeth 403; 13. Wheat Ridge 428; 14. Rifle 436; 15. Machebeuf 461; 16. D’Evelyn 461; 17. Golden 497; 18. The Vanguard School 500; 19. Kent Denver 537; 20. STEM High School 552; 21. Evergreen 554; 22. VISTA PEAK 556; 23. Englewood 711; 24. Byers 711; 25. HINKLEY 712
Vista PEAK results: 65. Cooper Anderson, 18 minutes, 29.10 seconds; 117. Tytus Hettich, 19:28.80; 147. Anders Pouliot, 20:48.20; 153. Jonathan Babers, 21:06.20; 169. Garrett Summey, 22:01.50; 173. Steven Lenz, 22:12.20; 174. LeRoy Briggs, 22:23.30;
Hinkley results: 151. Celestino Reyna, 21:03.20; 172. Osmer Hernandez, 22:07.30; 175. Isaac Osei, 22:32.80; 177. Joseph Negrete, 22:38.50; 178. Ethan Simmons, 22:46.40; 181. Jose Gonzalez, 23:05.80; 190. Luis Rivera, 24:02.40
Division 2 girls team scores: 1. Cheyenne Central 56 points; 2. Battle Mountain 80; 3. Mullen 83; 4. Golden 118; 5. Cheyenne East 188; 6. Holy Family 190; 7. Kent Denver 198; 8. Green Mountain 219; 9. Poudre 243; 10. Mead 262; 11. Elizabeth 315; 12. D’Evelyn 318; 13. Fort Morgan 345; 14. Evergreen 365; 15. Wheat Ridge 397; 16. Littleton 415; 17. VISTA PEAK 460; 18. Summit 490; 19. STEM High School 551; 20. Byers 617; HINKLEY no score
Vista PEAK results: 14. Grace Dow, 19 minutes, 58.80 seconds; 121. Anastasia Smith, 24:18.50; 127. Bella McCarty, 24:31.20; 154. Jenasis Kramer, 26:52.30; 157. Eliza MacLeay, 27:21.10; 160. Jalia Turner, 28:10.70
Hinkley results: 129. Yazmin Chavez, 24:33.10; 156. Alejandra Villasenor, 27:07.10; 162. Jazmin Lopez, 30:07.20