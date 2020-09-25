AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020:

SOFTBALL

Brighton 14, Rangeview 0

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Brighton 330 08 — 14 13 0

Rangeview 000 00 — 0 1 9

Cherokee Trail 9, Arapahoe 3

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Cher. Trail 301 001 4 — 9 12 0

Arapahoe 300 000 0 — 3 5 3

Cherokee Trail hitting: Jenna Medhus 3 hits, 5 RBI; Ryleigh Cruz 2 hits, 2 RBI; Brooke Scott 2 hits

Westminster 17, Hinkley 1

CROSS COUNTRY

Brighton Mercury Invitational

Boys team scores: 1. Brighton 35 points; 2. Prairie View 41; 3. DSST Byers 78; 4. Wray 87; 5. GATEWAY 116

BOYS GOLF

Class 5A Southern Regional (at South Suburban G.C.)

Team scores: 1. Arapahoe 218; 2. Castle View 227; 3. Arvada West 230; 4. MOnarch 240; 5. Heritage 244; T6. EAGLECREST 245; T6. Fruita Monument 245; T8. Douglas County 251; T8. Horizon 251; 10. Bear Creek 261; 11. Doherty 271; 12. RANGEVIEW 273; 13. Palmer 306; GATEWAY no score

Top 10 individuals (par 72): 1. Matthew Wilkinson (Arapahoe) 71; 2. Will Kates (Araphaoe) 73; T3. Luke Cushman (Castle View) 74; T3. Grant Juergens (Arapahoe) 734; T3. Yusuke Ogi (Arvada West) 74; T6. ANDREW WHITE (EAGLECREST) 75; T6. Tyler Tyson (Arvada West) 75; 8. Andrew Wright (Castle View) 76; T9. Casey Jacobsen (Castle View) 77; T9. Josh Stouder (Fruita Monument) 77