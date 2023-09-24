AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023:
FOOTBALL
Gateway 40, Thornton 6
Score by quarters:
Thornton 6 0 0 0 — 6
Gateway 27 13 0 0 — 40
Gateway highlights: Knyle Serrell 4 rushing touchdowns; Keondre Meadows rushing touchdown; Maximus Matthews kickoff return touchdown
Liberty 52, Hinkley 0
Score by quarters:
Liberty 30 14 8 0 — 52
Hinkley 0 0 0 0 — 0
BOYS SOCCER
Cherry Creek 3, Smoky Hill 0
Score by halves:
Cherry Creek 2 1 — 3
Smoky Hill 0 0 — 0
Jesuit Classic
Regis Jesuit 4, Marquette University 2
Score by halves:
Marquette University 2 0 — 2
Regis Jesuit 2 2 — 4
Regis Jesuit goals: Joseph Bennett, Sebastian Campos, Jack De Simone, Cameron Sim. Regis Jesuit assists: Amauri Asobo, De Simone
SOFTBALL
Adams City 20, Aurora Central 10
Score by innings:
Adams City 041 071 7 — 20
Aurora Central 203 201 2 — 10
LP — Aurora Central: Stephanie Gomez (6 2/3 IP, 10 H, 20 R, 12 ER, 14 BB, 3 K). Aurora Central hitting: Aniyah May 4-4, 3 2B, RBI, 4 runs, 3 SBs; Aniyah Baltazar 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Stephanie Gomez 2-4, RBI; Saida Teni 2-3, run; Melody Guerrero 1-4, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Juliana Marquez 1-4, RBI
Eaglecrest 12, Arapahoe 2
Score by innings:
Arapahoe 000 002 — 2
Eaglecrest 061 005 — 12
Grandview 15, Smoky Hill 3
Score by innings:
Smoky Hill 300 0 — 3
Grandview (10)31 1 — 15
WP — Grandview: Tessa Tresh (2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 K). LP — Smoky Hill: Danika Wood (2 IP, 9 H, 13 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Olivia Velasquez 2-2; Lucianna Martelle 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI; Morgan Cameron 1-2, 2B, run; Kiley Snyder 1-2, run; Danika Wood 1-2, run; Emmy Green RBI. Grandview hitting: Peytann Weiland 4-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI, run; Madison Jaramillo 2-2, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Kristin Gallego 2-3, HR, 3 RBI, run; Sasha Kennedy 2-3, 3B, RBI, 3 runs; Zoe Vondruska 1-3, 2B, run; Maya Sprague RBI
Pine Creek 15, Vista PEAK Prep 5
Score by innings:
Vista PEAK Prep 004 10 — 5
Pine Creek 003 (11)1 — 15
Regis Jesuit 7, Pueblo South 5
Score by innings:
Pueblo South 014 000 0 — 5
Regis Jesuit 000 331 x — 7
WP — Regis Jesuit: Alex Tavlarides (4 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Jenna Patterson 3-3, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI, run; Jillian Samaras 2-4, RBI, run; Alex Tavlarides 1-2, 3B, 2 RBI, run; Kendal Craven 1-3, 3B, RBI, run; Abi Puschaver 1-3, 2B, run; Taylor Minges 1-3, RBI Natalie Shellhorn 2 runs
GYMNASTICS
Overland Invitational
Team scores: 1. Palmer Ridge 179.125 points; 2. OVERLAND 177.575; 3. Mountain Range 176.500; 4. Ponderosa 172.925; 5. Niwot 171.450; T6. Evergreen 170.675; T6. Elizabeth 170.675; 7. Arvada West 167.925; 8. Cherry Creek 167.850; 9. Chatfield 167.175; 10. PSD 165.375; 11. Heritage 164.950; 12. Thornton 158.425; 13. Alamosa 154.775; 14. Bear Creek 147.475; 15. Loveland 135.150