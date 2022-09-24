AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022:

FOOTBALL

Cherokee Trail 21, Castle View 14

Score by quarters:

Castle View 0 0 7 7 — 14

Cher. Trail 7 7 0 7 — 21

Cherokee Trail highlights: Eliot Ming 3 passing touchdowns; Noah Greer 2 receiving touchdowns; Peyton Sommers receiving touchdown; Ben Reichert interception

Gateway 20, Thornton 0

Highlands Ranch 17, Smoky Hill 8

Smoky Hill highlights: Tyliq Bowers rushing touchdown

Overland 20, Grand Junction 13

Score by quarters:

Overland 0 13 7 0 — 20

Grand Junction 0 0 6 7 — 13

Overland highlights: Andre Veasley 3 passing touchdowns; Talil Seals-Fisher 2 receiving touchdowns; Curtis Bunton receiving touchdown

Vista Ridge 50, Vista PEAK 19

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK 13 0 0 6 — 19

Vista Ridge 21 15 7 7 — 50

BOYS SOCCER

Denver East 4, Vista PEAK 0

Jesuit Classic

Gonzaga 2, Regis Jesuit 0

Score by halves:

Gonzaga 1 1 — 2

Regis Jesuit 0 0 — 0

CROSS COUNTRY

Dave Sanders Invitational (at Clement Park)

Boys D1 team scores: 1. Mountain Vista 37 points; 2. ThunderRidge 90; 3. GRANDVIEW 90; 4. Cheyenne Central 128; 5. Fossil Ridge 128; 6. Dakota Ridge 167; 7. CHEROKEE TRAIL 214; 8. Chatfield 239; 9. Ralston Valley 260; 10. REGIS JESUIT 310; 11. George Washington 340; 12. Poudre 348; 13. Arvada West 404; 14. Cherry Creek 444; 15. Arapahoe 458; 16. Columbine 471; 17. Pubelo South 471; 18. RANGEVIEW 492; 19. VISTA PEAK 508; 20. Chaparral 53; 21. OVERLAND 697

Boys D2 team scores: 1. Eagle Valley 75 points; 2. Mead 81; 3. Battle Mountain 92; 4. Littleton 148; 5. Fort Morgan 199; 6. Peyton 206; 7. Riverdale Ridge 218; 8. Green Mountain 244; 9. Golden View Classical Academy 251; 10. Wheat Ridge 256; 11. Mullen 266; 12. D’Evelyn 311; 13. Summit 340; 14. Golden 340; 15. Machebeuf 359; 16. Evergreen 363; 17. STEM High 375; 18. Liberty Tree Academy 512; 19. Conifer 537; 20. Rifle 547; 21. HINKLEY 560

Girls D1 team scores: 1. Mountain Vista 20 points; 2. Fossil Ridge 81; 3. Dakota Ridge 114; 4. Chatfield 133; 5. Ralston Valley 199; 6. Cheyenne Central 199; 7. Arvada West 200; 8. GRANDVIEW 207; 9. George Washington 216; 10. ThunderRidge 236; 11. Poudre 277; 12. Cherry Creek 316; 13. Columbine 364; 14. Arapahoe 389; 15. RANGEVIEW 443; 16. Pueblo South 516; 17. OVERLAND 552

Girls D2 team scores: 1. Battle Mountain 81 points; 2. Mullen 93; 3. Mead 97; 4. Cheyenne Mountain 100; 5. Golden 117; 6. Kent Denver 148; 7. Colorado Academy 213; 8. D’Evelyn 229; 9. Green Mountain 233; 10. Littleton 274; 11. Wheat Ridge 282; 12. Conifer 320; 13. Evergreen 322; 14. Summit 326; 15. Eagle Valley 384; 16. Machebeuf 425; 17. HINKLEY 524

FIELD HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 0, Kent Denver 0 (OT)

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 0 0 0 — 0

Kent Denver 0 0 0 — 0