AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
FOOTBALL
Aurora Central 74, Abraham Lincoln 0
Mountain Vista 52, Rangeview 22
Score by quarters:
Rangeview 7 15 0 0 — 22
Mtn. Vista 7 13 16 16 — 52
Rangeview highlights: Armani Patterson 2 rushing touchdowns; Donavon Cooks rushing touchdown
Ponderosa 21, Vista PEAK 0
Score by quarters:
Vista PEAK 0 0 0 0 — 0
Ponderosa 7 14 0 0 — 21
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Adams City def. Aurora Central 20-25, 26-24, 12-25, 25-20, 16-14
Cherokee Trail def. Overland, 3-0
Denver South def. Rangeview 25-23, 25-10, 25-19
Rangeview kills: Zane Bullock 4, Isabella Garcia 3. Rangeview aces: Hannah Butterworth 2. Rangeview blocks: Ayana Simpson 2. Rangeview digs: Chaneiry Rodriguez 11, Hannah Butterworth 9. Rangeview assists: Hannah Butterworth 8, Kaitlyn Linza Drevost 7
Eaglecrest def. Smoky Hill 25-9, 25-8, 25-13
Smoky Hill kills: Jessica Da Silva Martinez 5, Natalya Montague 3, Megan Welly 3. Smoky Hill aces: Jordana Ancheta 2. Smoky Hill digs: Jordana Ancheta 9, Jessica Da Silva Martinez 5. Smoky Hill assists: Morgan Garst 9
Grandview def Mullen 25-16, 25-15, 25-14
Hinkley def. Alameda 25-17, 25-14, 25-14
Hinkley kills: TennyAnn Hartman 7, Emma Josephson 5, Leilah Swanson 5. Hinkley aces: Jenifer Mercado 8, Mayte Vaca Rios 4. Hinkley digs: Jenifer Mercado 12, Leilah Swanson 7. Hinkley assists: Alexis Perez 16
Regis Jesuit def. Castle View 25-21, 25-15, 25-17
BOYS SOCCER
Gateway 2, Rangeview 1
SOFTBALL
Eaglecrest 4, Grandview 1