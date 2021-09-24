AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021:

FOOTBALL

Aurora Central 74, Abraham Lincoln 0

Mountain Vista 52, Rangeview 22

Score by quarters:

Rangeview  7  15    0   0 — 22

Mtn. Vista   7  13  16  16 — 52

Rangeview highlights: Armani Patterson 2 rushing touchdowns; Donavon Cooks rushing touchdown

Ponderosa 21, Vista PEAK 0

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK  0    0  0  0 —  0

Ponderosa   7  14  0  0 — 21

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Adams City def. Aurora Central 20-25, 26-24, 12-25, 25-20, 16-14

Cherokee Trail def. Overland, 3-0

Denver South def. Rangeview 25-23, 25-10, 25-19

Rangeview kills: Zane Bullock 4, Isabella Garcia 3. Rangeview aces: Hannah Butterworth 2. Rangeview blocks: Ayana Simpson 2. Rangeview digs: Chaneiry Rodriguez 11, Hannah Butterworth 9. Rangeview assists: Hannah Butterworth 8, Kaitlyn Linza Drevost 7

Eaglecrest def. Smoky Hill 25-9, 25-8, 25-13

Smoky Hill kills: Jessica Da Silva Martinez 5, Natalya Montague 3, Megan Welly 3. Smoky Hill aces: Jordana Ancheta 2. Smoky Hill digs: Jordana Ancheta 9, Jessica Da Silva Martinez 5. Smoky Hill assists: Morgan Garst 9

Grandview def Mullen 25-16, 25-15, 25-14

Hinkley def. Alameda 25-17, 25-14, 25-14

Hinkley kills: TennyAnn Hartman 7, Emma Josephson 5, Leilah Swanson 5. Hinkley aces: Jenifer Mercado 8, Mayte Vaca Rios 4. Hinkley digs: Jenifer Mercado 12, Leilah Swanson 7. Hinkley assists: Alexis Perez 16

Regis Jesuit def. Castle View 25-21, 25-15, 25-17

BOYS SOCCER

Gateway 2, Rangeview 1

SOFTBALL

Eaglecrest 4, Grandview 1

