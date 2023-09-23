AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Sept. 22, 2023:
FOOTBALL
Cherry Creek 47, Regis Jesuit 21
Score by quarters:
Cherry Creek 7 21 12 7 — 47
Regis Jesuit 7 14 0 0 — 21
Regis Jesuit highlights: Peyton Lindell 2 passing touchdowns; Anthony Medina rushing touchdown, receiving touchdown; Jaden Thermidor receiving touchdown
Grandview 35, Pomona 14
Score by quarters:
Grandview 7 0 14 14 — 35
Pomona 7 7 0 0 — 14
Grandview highlights: Liam Szarka 2 passing touchdowns, 2 rushing touchdowns; Donavon Vernon rushing touchdown
Highlands Ranch 41, Smoky Hill 0
Northridge 31, Rangeview 21
Score by quarters:
Northridge 7 3 0 21 — 31
Rangeview 7 14 0 0 — 21
Rangeview highlights: William Gregory 2 rushing touchdowns; Jah Alexander rushing touchdown, 2-point conversion run
BOYS SOCCER
Aurora West College Prep 10, St. Mary’s 0
Score by halves:
St. Mary’s 0 0 — 0
AWCPA 6 4 — 10
Aurora West College Prep goals: Bryan Cazares 3, Diego Estrada Garcia 2, Miguel Garcia Perez, Juan George, Alex Silva. Aurora West College Prep assists: Silva 5, Estrada Garcia, Garcia Perez, Kenneth Galindo. Aurora West College Prep saves: Kevin Salas (6 shots on goal-6 saves)
Denver East 3, Vista PEAK Prep 1
Score by halves:
Vista PEAK Prep 1 0 — 1
Denver East 1 2 — 3
Denver South 5, Hinkley 2
Score by halves:
Hinkley 2 0 — 2
Denver South 2 3 — 5
William Smith 1, Sheridan 0
Jesuit Classic (Washington D.C.)
Regis Jesuit 1, Gonzaga College 0
Score by halves:
Regis Jesuit 1 0 — 1
Gonzaga 0 0 — 0
Regis Jesuit goal: Jack De Simone
SOFTBALL
Chaparral 11, Regis Jesuit 5
Score by innings:
Regis Jesuit 001 010 3 — 5
Chaparral 022 241 x — 11
LP — Regis Jesuit: Alex Tavlarides (6 IP, 13 H, 11 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Taylor Minges 3-4, RBI; Kendal Craven 2-2, 3B, RBI, run; Jillian Samaras 2-4, 3B, 2 runs; Alex Tavlarides 2-4, RBI, run; Anna Najmulski 2-4; Natalie Shellhorn 1-2, RBI, run, SB
Grandview 15, Arapahoe 0
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Arapahoe 000 — 0 3 2
Grandview 834 — 15 15 0
WP — Grandview: Kamaya Soniea-Harris (3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K). Grandview hitting: Kristin Gallego 3-3, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 3 runs; Aubrey DeJong 2-2, RBI, 3 runs; Maya Sprague 2-2, 2B, 4 RBI, run; Sasha Kennedy 2-3, 2B, 2 runs, 2 SBs; Peytann Weiland 2-3, RBI; Brooklyn Heil 1-2, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Madison Jaramillo 1-2, RBI, run; Ashley Miller 1-3, run; Zoe Vondruska 1-2
Legend 11, Cherokee Trail 10
Score by innings:
Cherokee Trail 007 010 2 — 10
Legend 204 003 2 — 11
LP — Cherokee Trail: Emma Rice (2 2/3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 4 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Kiki Pryor 3-4, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Kennedy Brian 2-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Addi Krei 2-4, 2B, run; Tayah Burton 1-3, run; Kylie Twilt 1-4, 2B, RBI, run; Lily Buttshaw 2 RBI; Jocelyn Steiner 2
Rangeview 13, Kennedy 3
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Kennedy 002 010 — 3 8 0
Rangeview 720 022 — 13 14 0
CROSS COUNTRY
Dave Sanders Invitational (at Clement Park)
Division I boys team scores: 1. ThunderRidge 80 points; 2. GRANDVIEW 92; 3. Mountain Vista 105; 4. Fossil Ridge 109; 5. Heritage 127; 6. Cheyenne Central 176; 7. REGIS JESUIT 181; 8. Castle View 190; 9. Denver South 305; 10. Cheyenne East 351; 11. Chaparral 367; 12. Ralston Valley 380; 13. Rock Canyon 457; 14. Lakewood 469; 15. Cherry Creek 477; 16. Arvada West 478; 17. Mullen 506; 18. Columbine 508; 19. Chatfield 510; 20. Poudre 516; 21. Mead 568; 22. Mountain Range 617; 23. Dakota Ridge 653; 24. Fountain-Fort Carson 658; 25. CHEROKEE TRAIL 663; 26. SMOKY HILL 673; 27. George Washington 700; 28. RANGEVIEW 814; 29. Brighton 858
Top 15 individuals: 1. Brennan Draper (Chaparral), 15 minutes, 22.40 seconds; 2. Owen Casselman (ThunderRidge), 15:33; 3. Jacob Sushinsky (Mullen), 15:40.10; 4. Bridger Brokaw (Cheyenne Central), 15:50.70; 5. Ryan Ruffer (Fossil Ridge), 15:54.60; 6. OWEN ZITEK (GRANDVIEW), 15:56.60; 7. Trevor Schmidt (Cheyenne Central), 16:01; 8. Benjamin Adams (Mountain Vista), 16:02.40; 9. BRAEDEN FOCHT (REGIS JESUIT), 16:03.10; 10. Ben Lee (ThunderRidge), 16:06.70; 11. EVAN VALENCIA (GRANDVIEW), 16:07.60; 12. Carter Brazelton (Fossil Ridge), 16:08.10; 13. Race Morrell (Cheyenne Central), 16:09.50; 14. DAVID FLAIG (REGIS JESUIT), 16:09.50; 15. Liam England (Heritage), 16:13.90
Division II boys team scores: 1. Littleton 46 points; 2. Conifer 59; 3. Battle Mountain 106; 4. Wheat Ridge 139; 5. Golden 148; 6. VISTA PEAK PREP 195; 7. Green Mountain 195; 8. Clear Creek 214; 9. D’Evelyn 232; 10. Pomona 279; 11. Palmer 312; 12. Kent Denver 320; 13. Standley Lake 331; 14. Liberty Tree 344; 15. Evergreen 394; 16. Lake County 404; 17. Bear Creek 405; 18. Ascent Classical Academy of Douglas County 583; HINKLEY no score
Division I girls team scores: 1. Fossil Ridge 58 points; 2. Mountain Vista Ridge 70; 3. Chaparral 75; 4. Chatfield 183; 5. Dakota Ridge 195; 6. ThunderRidge 227; 7. Cheyenne Central 230; 8. Castle View 237; 9. Cherry Creek 273; 10. REGIS JESUIT 310; 11. Ralston Valley 343; 12. Mead 376; 13. Denver South 401; 14. Cheyenne East 405; 15. Heritage 408; 16. CHEROKEE TRAIL 425; 17. Lakewood 440; 18. Fountain-Fort Carson 460; 19. GRANDVIEW 470; 20. George Washington 492; 21. Mountain Range 534; 22. Mullen 539; 23. Arvada West 584; 24. Columbine 595; 25. Brighton 685; 26. RANGEVIEW 860
Top 15 individuals: 1. Claire Guiberson (Mountain Vista), 18 minutes, 19.10 seconds; 2. Tatum Berg (Fossil Ridge), 18:23.70; 3. Reese Tucker (Chatfield), 18:32.30; 4. Mia Williams (Fossil Ridge), 18:42.80; 5. Zoe Brandt (Mountain Vista), 18:48.80; 6. Kaylee Ellsworth (Chaparral), 18:51.60; 7. Hanan Aldelemy (Dakota Ridge), 18:52.70; 8. Hayden Parry (Chaparral), 19:11.90; 9. Samantha Geraets (Fossil Ridge), 19:15.90; 10. ERIKA DANZER (REGIS JESUIT), 19:18.30; 11. Ciara Baker (Castle View), 19:19.80; 12. Carly Christians (Mountain Vista), 19:24.60; 13. Neev Lev (Castle View), 19:29.40; 14. Claire Engelhardt (Brighton), 19:31.50; 15. Delaney Voronin (Fossil Ridge), 19:32.90
Division II girls team scores: 1. Battle Mountain 88 points; 2. Lake County 93; 3. Golden 118; 4. Evergreen 158; 5. Colorado Academy 170; 6. Palmer 170; 7. Denver Christian 196; 8. Kent Denver 197; 9. Littleton 228; 10. Green Mountain 254; 11. Standley Lake 268; 12. Conifer 279; 13. D’Evelyn 331; 14. Wheat Ridge 345; 15. Clear Creek 420; 16. Rifle 455; 17. Ascent Classical Academy of Douglas County 499; 18. Liberty Tree Academy 532; VISTA PEAK PREP no score