AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022:

FOOTBALL

Cherry Creek 42, Regis Jesuit 14

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 0 7 0 7 — 14

Cherry Creek 7 14 14 7 — 42

Regis Jesuit highlights: Exander Carroll passing touchdown; D’Andre Barnes kickoff return touchdown, receiving touchdown

Eaglecrest 47, Lakewood 14

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 7 20 7 13 — 47

Lakewood 7 7 0 0 — 14

Eaglecrest highlights: Jacob Schmitt 3 passing touchdowns; Diego Cearns 3 rushing touchdowns; Peyton Taylor receiving touchdown; Burke Withycombe receiving touchdown; Tyson Clark receiving touchdown; Ramadj Owens interception return touchdown

Grandview 42, Pomona 14

Score by quarters:

Pomona 0 0 7 7 — 14

Grandview 14 21 7 0 — 42

Grandview highlights: Liam Szarka 2 passing touchdowns; Donavon Vernon 3 rushing touchdowns; Chase Dahir rushing touchdown; Davion Henderson 2 receiving touchdowns

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Eaglecrest def. Arapahoe 25-17, 25-17, 25-18

Grandview def. Mullen 25-18, 25-16, 18-25, 25-11

BOYS SOCCER

Rangeview 2, Westminster 1

Valor Christian 2, Grandview 0

Score by halves:

Grandview 0 0 — 0

Valor Christian 1 1 — 2

SOFTBALL

Cherokee Trail 12, Cherry Creek 0

Grandview 10, Eaglecrest 7

BOYS TENNIS

Arapahoe 6, Overland 1

No. 1 singles — Ilan Schinagel (Overland) def. Arapahoe, 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 singles — Arapahoe def. Julian Parker (Overland), 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 singles — Arapahoe def. Emilio Lopez (Overland), 6-2, 6-0; No. 1 doubles — Arapahoe def. Usman Atif/Ronnie Gikore (Overland), 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 doubles — Arapahoe def. Ethan Do/Justin Cabalo (Overland), 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 doubles — Arapahoe def. Bryan Truong/Trevor O’Shea (Overland), 6-1, 2-6, 1-0; No. 4 doubles — Arapahoe def. Samuel Martens/Joshua Ashton (Overland), 6-0, 6-0

Grandview 7, Smoky Hill 0

No. 1 singles — Eduard Tsaturyan (Grandview) def. George Robin (Smoky Hill), 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 singles — Blake Hardin (Grandview) def. Pravinh Jane (Smoky Hill), 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 singles — Bruno Denegri Perez (Grandview) def. Caleb Urlacher (Smoky Hill), 6-0, 6-1; No. 1 doubles — Josh Son/Alex Eckley (Grandview) def. Chase Cupp/Eli Neely (Smoky Hill), 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 doubles — Mark Yan/Caleb Hodges (Grandview) def. Lucas Smolenski/Devan Naastad (Smoky Hill), 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 doubles — Mohammad Bathhef/Carter Benton (Grandview) def. Charlie Sullivan/Ethan Yohanes (Smoky Hill), 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 doubles — Joe Alie/Chad Campbell (Grandview) def. Itzhak Choi/Alejandro Salazar (Smoky Hill), 6-1, 6-0

Mullen 6, Eaglecrest 1

No. 1 singles — Jagger Hanley (Mullen) def. Imran Horton (Eaglecrest), 6-3, 7-6 (4); No. 2 singles — Owen Shonka (Eaglecrest) def. Luke Troni (Mullen), 6-4, 6-3; No. 3 singles — Andrew Markel (Mullen) def. Kitna Ha (Eaglecrest), 6-3, 6-3; No. 1 doubles — Jake Knepper/Patrick Hamer (Mullen) def. Aaron Carlson/Sean Smith (Eaglecrest), 6-4, 7-5; No. 2 doubles — Brannum Cyphers/Brady Simms (Mullen) def. Peter Townley/David Pupko (Eaglecrest), 3-6, 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 doubles — Jonathan Alexander/Casey Reinert (Mullen) def. Austin Moore/Ethan Anderson (Eaglecrest), 6-3, 6-0; No. 4 doubles — Logan Clouthier/Mason Tucker (Mullen) def. Gian (Lorenzo) Zordani/Thomas Nguyen (Eaglecrest), 3-6, 6-1, 10-5