AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Dakota Ridge def. Rangeview 25-15, 25-11, 25-10

Legend def. Regis Jesuit 25-19, 25-21, 25-17

Prairie View def. Smoky Hill, 3-2

BOYS SOCCER

Gateway 3, Vista PEAK 0

Score by halves:

Vista PEAK 0 0 — 0

Gateway 1 2 — 3

Grandview 2, Cherokee Trail 1

Score by halves:

Grandview 1 1 — 2

Cher. Trail 0 1 — 1

Grandview goals: Ben Beckman, Dylan Thompson

Regis Jesuit 2, Heritage 1

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 1 1 — 2

Heritage 0 1 — 1

Regis Jesuit goals: Jenson Davis, Sureel McCain. Regis Jesuit assist: Davis

SOFTBALL

Cherokee Trail 12, Mullen 2

Score by innings:

Mullen 010 01 — 2 4 2

Cher. Trail 402 15 — 12 14 1

WP — Cherokee Trail: Cayman Lightner (4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 4 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Jaelyn Martinez 3-3, RBI, 2 runs, 2 SBs; Chiara Pryor 2-3, HR, 3 RBI, run; Addison Krei 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 runs, 2 SBs; Brooke Scott 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, run; Ryleigh Cruz 2-4, RBI, 2 runs; CC Cushenbery and Sade Dave RBI

Eaglecrest 11, Arapahoe 1

Score by innings:

Arapahoe 100 00 — 1

Eaglecrest 020 63 — 11

WP — Eaglecrest: Lindsey Troftgruben (5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Mckenna George 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Hailey Buttshaw 2-3, 4 RBI, 2 runs; Isabel Ervin 1-3, 2 RBI; Laney Moss 1-1, RBI, 2 runs

Skyview 20, Aurora Central 3

Score by innings:

Skyview 355 7 — 20

Aur. Central 001 2 — 3

LP — Aurora Central: Lawrencia Randle (4 IP, 17 H, 20 R, 15 ER, 3 BB, 7 K). Aurora Central hitting: Alexis McIntire-Reposa 1-2, run; Jetziry Gonzalez Valdez 1-3, RBi; Lawrencia Randle 1-2; Maddiana Finley-James RBI

Smoky Hill 12, Grandview 2

Score by innings:

Grandview 000 02 — 2

Smoky Hill 332 22 — 12

LP — Grandview: Leah Graves (4 1/3 IP, 14 H, 12 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 0 K). Grandview hitting: Ashley Miller 2-2, RBI; Chloe Miller 1-2, run; Peytann Weiland 1-2; Makayla Valle 1-2

Vista PEAK 9, Westminster 8

Score by innings:

Westminster 220 101 2 — 8

Vista PEAK 013 031 1 — 9

WP — Vista PEAK: MaKenna Pointer (7 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 7 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Kennedi LeDuff 3-3, 2B, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 4 runs; MaKenna Pointer 2-4, HR, 2 RBI, run; Leslie Barron 2-4, RBI, 2 runs; Jenna Hurrell 2-4, 2 RBI

BOYS TENNIS

Grandview 5, Overland 2

No. 1 singles — Badreddin Messaudi (Overland) def. Bruno Denegri Perez (Grandview), 7-5, 6-2; No. 2 singles — Ilan Schinagel (Overland) def. Josh Son (Grandview), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (13-11); No. 3 singles — Mark Yan (Grandview) def. Eldin Basic (Overland), 3-6, 7-6 (2), 10-7; No. 1 doubles — Matthew Park/Blake Hardin (Grandview) def. Owen Snider/Emilio Lopez (Overland), 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 doubles — Alex Eckley/Caleb Hodges (Grandview) def. Usman Atif/Ethan Do (Overland), 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 doubles — John Alie/Connor Jensen (Grandview) def. Joshua Ashton/Amir Mohammed (Overland), 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 doubles — Dylan Johnston/Krish Karekar (Grandview) def. Ahmed Abdi/Bryan Truong (Overland), 6-0, 6-0