AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Cherokee Trail def. Overland, 3-0

Cherry Creek def. Eaglecrest, 3-0

Grandview def. Smoky Hill 25-7, 25-18, 25-7

BOYS SOCCER

Aurora Central 2, Skyview 2

Score by halves:

Skyview 1 1 — 2

Aur. Central 0 2 — 2

Gateway 4, Alameda 3

Score by halves:

Gateway 4 0 — 4

Alameda 1 2 — 3

Poudre 1, Smoky Hill 0

Score by halves:

Poudre 0 1 — 1

Smoky Hill 0 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit 2, Mountain Vista 1

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 2 0 — 2

Mtn. Vista 0 1 — 1

Regis Jesuit goals: Dagem Tadesse 2. Regis Jesuit assists: Jovany Espinoza, Sureel McCain.

SOFTBALL

Arapahoe 19, Smoky Hill 3

Score by innings:

Arapahoe 105 85 — 19

Smoky Hill 201 00 — 3

LP — Smoky Hill: Danika Wood (5 IP, 19 H, 19 R, 8 ER, 3 BB, 1 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Gabi Giroux 1-3, 3B, RBI, 2 runs; Danika Wood 1-2, 3B, RBI; Kiley Snyder 1-2, RBI

Cherokee Trail 6, Eaglecrest 4

Score by innings:

Eaglecrest 001 010 2 — 4

Cher. Trail 011 130 x — 6

LP — Eaglecrest: Lindsey Troftgruben (4 1/3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 2 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Megan Drugan 2-4, 2 SBs, 2 runs; Izzy Ervin 1-4, 2 RBI; Maddie Demoss 1-3, run; Callie Johnson 1-3, run; Jac Smith RBI

Grandview 4, Cherry Creek 3

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Cherry Creek 120 000 0 — 3 10 1

Grandview 020 002 x — 4 7 1

WP — Grandview: Makayla Valle (3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K). Grandview hitting: Ashley Miller 2-3, 2B, RBI, run; Sasha Kennedy 2-3; Maya Sprague 1-2, 2B, RBI; Peytann Weiland 1-2, RBI

Northfield 7, Vista PEAK 0

Rangeview 10, FNE Warriors 0

Score by innings:

FNE Warriors 000 — 0

Rangeview 235 — 10

WP — Rangeview: Scarlette Heredia (10 Ks). Rangeview hitting: Anna Salazar 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI; Gabriella Martinez 2-3, 3B, RBI, 3 runs; Scarlette Heredia 2-3, 2B, 3B, RBI, 2 runs; Zariah Lopez 2-3, 2B, RBI

Thornton 27, Aurora Central 0

BOYS TENNIS

Cherokee Trail 6, Overland 1

No. 1 singles — Ilan Schinagel (Overland) def. Dohyun Kim (Cherokee Trail), 6-3, 3-6, 10-4; No. 2 singles — Swagat Behera (Cherokee Trail) def. Julian Parker (Overland), 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 singles — Sachin Suresh (Cherokee Trail) def. Emilio Lopez (Overland), 6-0, 6-0; No. 1 doubles — Trevor Chancey/Spencer Populorum (Cherokee Trail) def. Usman Atif/Ronnie Gikore (Overland), 6-3, 6-2; No. 2 doubles — Lukas Harmon/Alexander McNeil (Cherokee Trail) def. Justin Cabalo/Ethan Do (Overland), 6-3, 6-1; No. 3 doubles — Alan Camaran/Collin Newberg (Cherokee Trail) def. Trevor O’Shea/Bryan Truong (Overland), 6-1, 6-0; No. 4 doubles — Zachary Monforton/Rishab Malik (Cherokee Trail) def. Joshua Ashton/Samuel Martens (Overland), 6-4, 6-3

BOYS GOLF

5A Central Region

At Overland Park G.C.

Team scores (top two teams qualify for state): 1. Castle View 214; T2. Cherry Creek (won in playoff) 217; T2. Monarch 217; T4. REGIS JESUIT 220; T4. Columbine 220; 6. Fort Collins 226; 7. Denver East 227; 8. Brighton 230; 9. Chaparral 251; 10. SMOKY HILL 271; 11. Rampart 285; 12. Mountain Range 287

Top 15 individuals (par 72): 1. Matai Naquica (Columbine) 69; T2. Luke Cushman (Castle View) 70; T2. Talan Gover (Monarch) 70; T4. Alex Lest (Columbine) 72; T4. Caleb Michaels (Monarch) 72; T4. Charlie Flaxbeard (Cherry Creek) 72; T4. Gavin Amella (Castle View) 72; T4. Kade Bracken (Castle View) 72; T4. Pratham Parmar (Cherry Creek) 72; T10. COLE DEWEY (REGIS JESUIT) 73; T10. ELI HANDLER (REGIS JESUIT) 73; T10. Andre Dumonteil (Cherry Creek) 73; T10. Coby Puzio (Brighton) 73; T10. Wyatt Isgrig (Cherry Creek) 73; T15. ROLAND THORNTON (REGIS JESUIT) 74

Other Regis Jesuit result: T16. Jake Irvine 75. Smoky Hill results: 35. Charles Newton 86; 36. Hudson Roth 88; T41. Kale Sedillo 97

4A Region 4

At Eagle Ranch G.C.

Team scores (top two teams qualify for state): 1. Montrose 217; 2. Grand Junction 219; 3. Mullen 223; 4. Erie 230; 5. Broomfield 231; 6. Denver South 235; 7. Steamboat Springs 236; T8. Eagle Valley 239; T8. Battle Mountain 239; 10. Summit 242; 11. Northfield 243; T12. Palisade 245; T12. Durango 245; T14. Central G.J. 263; T14. Rifle 263; 16. Loveland 266; 17. George Washington 268; 18. VISTA PEAK 270; 19. Thomas Jefferson 305; 20. Denver West 452

Vista PEAK results: T37. Connor Angelini 83; T53. Casey Nesbitt 90; T67. Ezekiel MacLeay 97; 72. Zachary Woodbury 104