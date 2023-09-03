AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023:
FOOTBALL
Brighton 38, Vista PEAK Prep 30
Score by quarters:
Brighton 0 14 12 12 — 38
Vista PEAK Prep 0 8 8 14 — 30
Vista PEAK Prep highlights: Owen Packer passing touchdown, rushing touchdown; Marcel Evans Jr. rushing touchdown; Isaiah Watson rushing touchdown; Kameron Harris receiving touchdown
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Chaparral Showcase (at Gold Crown Fieldhouse)
Varsity Gold
Semifinals: Chaparral def. Grandview 18-25, 25-23, 21-25, 25-20, 15-6
Third-place match: Grandview def. Castle View 22-25, 26-24, 25-18, 21-25, 15-11
Consolation semifinals: Cherokee Trail def. Chatfield
Ninth-place match: Fossil Ridge def. Cherokee Trail 25-18, 25-15, 25-20
Varsity Red
Consolation semifinals: Fruita Monument def. Smoky Hill 21-25, 26-24, 25-6, 25-22
Consolation semifinals: Regis Jesuit def. Dakota Ridge
Ninth-place match: Regis Jesuit def. Fruita Monument 25-17, 25-20, 25-17
BOYS SOCCER
Eaglecrest 0, Fruita Monument 0
SOFTBALL
Adams City 12, Overland 6
Score by innings:
Adams City 340 301 1 — 12
Overland 201 030 0 — 6
LP — Overland: Pennie Siple (7 IP, 13 H, 12 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 7 K). Overland hitting: Michaela Halton 4-4, HR, RBI, 3 runs, 3 SBs; Pennie Siple 3-4, 2 runs; Gabrielle Scroggin 2-3, RBI, run; Kourtnie Batcho 1-4, run
Grandview 6, Columbine 0
Score by innings:
Columbine 000 000 0 — 0
Grandview 103 020 x — 6
WP — Grandview: Leah Graves (7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K). Grandview hitting: Ashley Miller 2-2, 2 2B, 3 RBI, run; Sasha Kennedy 2-3, 2 runs, 2 SBs; Peytann Weiland 2-3; Kristin Gallego 1-3, HR, 2 RBI, run; Aubrey DeJong 1-3, 2B, RBI; Maya Sprague 1-3; Madison Jaramillo 2 runs
Mead 12, Smoky Hill 3
Score by innings:
Smoky Hill 010 110 0 — 3
Mead 101 730 x — 12
LP — Smoky Hill: Danika Wood (3 2/3 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Jasmine Robles 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI; Diana Garcia Mascorro 1-3, 3B, run; Olivia Velasquez 1-3, run; Nikiah Light 1-3; Danika Wood run
BOYS TENNIS
Amy Howe Memorial Invitational
Team scores: 1. Chaparral 28 points; 2. Thomas Jefferson 17; 3. CHEROKEE TRAIL 14; 4. Grand Junction Central 6; T5. EAGLECREST 2; T5. SMOKY HILL 2; 7. Douglas County 1; 8. RANGEVIEW 0