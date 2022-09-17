AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022:
FOOTBALL
Gateway 41, Liberty 0
Score by quarters:
Liberty 0 0 0 0 — 0
Gateway 7 7 20 7 — 41
Gateway highlights: Andre Romain 136 yards passing, 2 passing touchdowns; Knyle Serrell 113 yards rushing, 2 rushing touchdowns, 78 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Amarion Lacour receiving touchdown; Ethan Brennesholtz fumble recovery touchdown; Brian Godinez interception return touchdown; David Anderson fumble recovery, interception; Daneil Navarro fumble recovery
SOFTBALL
Boulder 18, Aurora Central 3
Cherokee Trail 14, Smoky Hill 6
Score by innings:
Cher. Trail 133 313 0 — 14
Smoky Hill 002 030 1 — 6
LP — Smoky Hill: Danika Wood (7 IP, 16 H, 14 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 2 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Danika Wood 2-3, 2 RBI, run; Elliana Trujillo 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 SBs, 2 runs; Kiley Snyder 2-4, RBI, run
Eaglecrest 18, Cherry Creek 2
Score by innings:
Eaglecrest 114 48 — 18
Cherry Creek 100 01 — 2
WP — Eaglecrest: Lindsey Troftgruben (5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Ryann Bergen 4-4, 2B, RBI, 2 runs; Maddie Demoss 3-3, 3B, 5 RBI, 2 runs; Megan Drugan 3-4, 2 runs; Callie Johnson 2-4, 3B, HR, 3 RBI, run; Izzy Ervin 2-4, 3 RBI, 3 runs; Addison Mower, Jac Smith and Megan Wilcox RBI
FIELD HOCKEY
Colorado Academy 2, Regis Jesuit 1
Smoky Hill 2, Grandview 0