Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 9.17.20

By
COURTNEY OAKES
-
4
Smoky Hill’s Delaney Farnsworth, center, delivers a pitch to Eaglecrest’s Alex Hendrian during the Centennial League softball matchup between the Buffs and Raptors on Sept. 17, 2020, at Eaglecrest High School. Smoky Hill prevailed 18-12 in an offense-heavy contest. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020:

SOFTBALL

Boulder 34, Aurora Central 14

Mullen 9, Grandview 8

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Grandview  000 242 0 — 8   9  2

Mullen        033 201 x — 9  15  1

Grandview hitting: Jenny Allen 2-3, 2 RBI, run; Makayla Valle 1-3, 2 RBI, run; Miranda Ferrier 2 RBI; Julia Cacciavillani 2-3, 2 runs

Prairie View 19, Hinkley 0

Rangeview 13, Vista PEAK 3

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Rangeview  102 73 — 13  18  1

Vista PEAK  011 10 —   3  11  1

Smoky Hill 18, Eaglecrest 12

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Smoky Hill  346 401 0 — 18  13  1

Eaglecrest   201 440 1 — 12  17  8

WP — Smoky Hill: Delaney Farnsworth. Smoky Hill hitting: Gabi Giroux 4 hits; Amrajie Bass 6 RBI; Izzy Giroux 3 hits, 4 RBI; Delaney Farnsworth 4 RBI. Eaglecrest hitting: Sadie Runia 4 hits; Mia Castro 4 RBI

