Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 9.17.20

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020:

SOFTBALL

Boulder 34, Aurora Central 14

Mullen 9, Grandview 8

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Grandview 000 242 0 — 8 9 2

Mullen 033 201 x — 9 15 1

Grandview hitting: Jenny Allen 2-3, 2 RBI, run; Makayla Valle 1-3, 2 RBI, run; Miranda Ferrier 2 RBI; Julia Cacciavillani 2-3, 2 runs

Prairie View 19, Hinkley 0

Rangeview 13, Vista PEAK 3

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Rangeview 102 73 — 13 18 1

Vista PEAK 011 10 — 3 11 1

Smoky Hill 18, Eaglecrest 12

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Smoky Hill 346 401 0 — 18 13 1

Eaglecrest 201 440 1 — 12 17 8

WP — Smoky Hill: Delaney Farnsworth. Smoky Hill hitting: Gabi Giroux 4 hits; Amrajie Bass 6 RBI; Izzy Giroux 3 hits, 4 RBI; Delaney Farnsworth 4 RBI. Eaglecrest hitting: Sadie Runia 4 hits; Mia Castro 4 RBI