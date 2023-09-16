AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023:
FOOTBALL
Grandview 42, Fruita Monument 21
Score by quarters:
Fruita Monument 6 8 0 7 — 21
Grandview 14 7 14 7 — 42
Grandview highlights: Liam Szarka 4 passing touchdowns, rushing touchdown; Donavon Vernon rushing touchdown; Nate Denton 2 receiving touchdowns; Xay Neto receiving touchdown; Kyler Vaughn receiving touchdown; Jaxson Flores fumble recovery
Liberty 17, Gateway 6
Score by quarters:
Gateway 0 6 0 0 — 6
Liberty 3 0 6 8 — 17
Palmer Ridge 49, Smoky Hill 0
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Eaglecrest Invitational
Broomfield def. Eaglecrest 23-25, 25-20, 15-9
Eagle Valley def. Eaglecrest 21-25, 25-15, 15-12
Regis Groff Tournament
Evergreen def. Rangeview 25-23, 25-21
Northfield def. William Smith 25-13, 25-9
Rangeview def. Gateway 25-12, 25-12
Rangeview def. DSST Green Valley Ranch 25-5, 25-11
Rangeview def. Regis Groff 25-23, 25-8
BOYS SOCCER
Aurora Central 3, Overland 1
Score by halves:
Overland 1 0 — 1
Aurora Central 1 2 — 3
Aurora Central goals: Cesar Romero 2, Giovanni Herrera
SOFTBALL
Arapahoe 6, Regis Jesuit 0
Score by innings:
Regis Jesuit 000 000 0 — 0
Arapahoe 302 100 x — 6
LP — Regis Jesuit: Alex Tavlarides (6 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 3 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Jenna Patterson 1-3; Jillian Samaras 1-3
CROSS COUNTRY
Roadrunners Invitational (at Washington Park)
Boys team scores: 1. CHEROKEE TRAIL 41 points; 2. Horizon 113; 3. Longmont 117; 4. REGIS JESUIT 119; 5. Legend 177; 6. Ponderosa 190; 7. Castle View 191; 8. Holy Family 199; 9. Golden View Classical Academy 211; 10. EAGLECREST 268; 11. Pueblo West 288; 12. Standley Lake 351; 13. Mesa Ridge 353; 14. Widefield 358; 15. Dakota Ridge 375; 16. OVERLAND 475; 17. James Irwin Charter 530; 18. Eagle Ridge Academy 587; 19. AURORA CENTRAL 614
Top 10 boys results: 1. Ethan Adams (Horizon), 15 minute, 53.67 seconds; 2. BRAEDEN FOCHT (REGIS JESUIT), 16:15.57; 3. MCKAY LARSEN (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 16:17.73; 4. DYLAN SMITH (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 16:21.76; 5. CALEB AEX (REGIS JESUIT), 16:25.01; 7. Caden Weadon (Horizon), 16:33.58; 8. Parker Nelson (Holy Family), 16:40.47; 9. Bobby Kiesewetter (Golden View Classical Academy), 17:00.25; 10. Miles Miller (Longmont), 17:03.88
Girls team scores: 1. Dakota Ridge 51 points; 2. Pueblo West 85; 3. Holy Family 125; 4. Ponderosa 136; 5. Horizon 155; 6. CHEROKEE TRAIL 180; 7. Castle View 198; 8. EAGLECREST 213; 9. REGIS JESUIT 214; 10. Douglas County 242; 11. Legend 276; 12. Widefield 311; 13. Standley Lake 325; 14. Longmont 353; 15. James Irwin Charter 399; 16. Westminster 523
Top 10 girls results: 1. ASHLYN PALLOTTA (REGIS JESUIT), 19 minutes, 12.93 seconds; 2. Hanan Aldelemy (Dakota Ridge), 19:16.97; 3. Claire Englehardt (Brighton), 19:26.53; 4. Emma Vecchio (Pueblo West), 19:49.76; 5. ERIKA DANZER (REGIS JESUIT), 19:50.98; 6. Marissa Clifford (James Irwin Charter), 20:03.88; 7. JADE MCDANIEL (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 20:14.22; 8. MacKenzie McIntosh (Holy Family), 20:18.65; 9. Emmy Stoll (Holy Family), 20:19.27; 10. Aliya Fulbright (Pueblo West), 20:21.62