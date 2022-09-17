AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022:
FOOTBALL
Cherokee Trail 27, Fort Collins 13
Cherokee Trail highlights: Eliot Ming passing touchdown; Noah Collins rushing touchdown; Peyton Sommers receiving touchdown; Caleb Davis interception return touchdown
Eaglecrest 21, Rocky Mountain 3
Eaglecrest highlights: Tyson Clark passing touchdown; Diego Cearns rushing touchdown; Xavier Waldron receiving touchdown; Peyton Taylor punt return touchdown
Palmer Ridge 44, Smoky Hill 16
Skyline 35, Vista PEAK 22
Score by quarters:
Skyline 7 12 9 7 — 35
Vista PEAK 0 8 7 7 — 22
Vista PEAK highlights: Jaylen Glosson 2 passing touchdowns; Cortlen Johnson Jr. rushing touchdown; Anthony Phillips receiving touchdown; Gabriel Britton receiving touchdown
SOFTBALL
Grandview 11, Rock Canyon 1
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Rock Canyon 000 01 — 1 3 3
Grandview 170 12 — 11 9 2
WP — Grandview: Makayla Valle (4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K). Grandview hitting: Ashley Miller 2-3, 2 RBI, SB, run; Brooklyn Heil 1-1, HR, 3 RBI, SB, 3 runs; Makayla Valle 2-3, 2 RBI, SB, run; Kristin Gallego 2-4, run; Zoe Vondruska 1-3, RBI, 2 runs
Valor Christian 14, Smoky Hill 8
Score by innings:
Valor Christian 210 830 0 — 14
Smoky Hill 140 300 0 — 8