AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022:

FOOTBALL

Cherokee Trail 27, Fort Collins 13

Cherokee Trail highlights: Eliot Ming passing touchdown; Noah Collins rushing touchdown; Peyton Sommers receiving touchdown; Caleb Davis interception return touchdown

Eaglecrest 21, Rocky Mountain 3

Eaglecrest highlights: Tyson Clark passing touchdown; Diego Cearns rushing touchdown; Xavier Waldron receiving touchdown; Peyton Taylor punt return touchdown

Palmer Ridge 44, Smoky Hill 16

Skyline 35, Vista PEAK 22

Score by quarters:

Skyline       7  12  9  7 — 35

Vista PEAK  0    8  7  7 — 22

Vista PEAK highlights: Jaylen Glosson 2 passing touchdowns; Cortlen Johnson Jr. rushing touchdown; Anthony Phillips receiving touchdown; Gabriel Britton receiving touchdown

SOFTBALL

Grandview 11, Rock Canyon 1

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Rock Canyon  000 01 —   1  3  3

Grandview      170 12 — 11  9  2

WP — Grandview: Makayla Valle (4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K). Grandview hitting: Ashley Miller 2-3, 2 RBI, SB, run; Brooklyn Heil 1-1, HR, 3 RBI, SB, 3 runs; Makayla Valle 2-3, 2 RBI, SB, run; Kristin Gallego 2-4, run; Zoe Vondruska 1-3, RBI, 2 runs

Valor Christian 14, Smoky Hill 8

Score by innings:

Valor Christian  210 830 0 — 14

Smoky Hill        140 300 0 —   8

