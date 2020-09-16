AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020:

SOFTBALL

Rangeview 18, Northglenn 8

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Northglenn 410 030 — 8 7 10

Rangeview 272 205 — 18 14 6

WP — Rangeview: Cassie Pearson (6 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 K). Rangeview hitting: Cassie Pearson 3-4, 2B, RBI, 4 runs; Anna Salazar 3-5, 2B, 3 RBI; Ivy Robinson 2-5, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Zariah Lopez 2-5, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Mikayla Brown and Sarah Hankins RBI

Vista PEAK 17, Hinkley 7

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Hinkley 100 15 — 7 11 4

Vista PEAK 253 16 — 17 18 2

WP — Vista PEAK: MaKenna Pointer (3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Alanah Torres 4-4, 2 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 3 runs; Leslie Barron 3-4, 3 2B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Karmen Banks 2-2, 2 2B, RBI, 2 runs; Isabella Chambers 2-2, 2B, RBI, 2 runs; Kennedi LeDuff 2-2, 2B, RBI, run; Valeria Robles 2 RBI; Fiona Brust, MaKenna Pointer, Naomi Mercado and Zariah Valencia RBI

BOYS GOLF

EMAC Major No. 2 (at Murphy Creek G.C.)

Team scores: 1. Brighton 240; 2. Prairie View 253; 3. VISTA PEAK 260; 4. RANGEVIEW 291; 5. Thornton 298; 6. Northglenn 301; 7. Westminster 361; 8. GATEWAY 372; 9. AURORA CENTRAL 418; Adams City and HINKLEY no score

Top 10 individuals (par 72): 1. DAWSON THULIN (VISTA PEAK) 70; 2. Kyle Leydon (Brighton) 74; 5. Jeff Nelson (Prairie View) 75; 4. Coby Puzio (Brighton) 82; 5. Jadon Lockwood (Brighton) 84; 6. Payton Crawford (Prairie View) 86; 7. DEANGELO WILLIAMS (RANGEVIEW) 88; 8. CONNOR ANGELINI (VISTA PEAK) 90; T9. Jerry Logan (Westminster) 91; T9. Caleb Rankin (Brighton) 91