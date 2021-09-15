AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021:

BOYS SOCCER

Cherokee Trail 4, Columbine 1

Smoky Hill 5, Dakota Ridge 4

Vista PEAK 1, Northridge 1

SOFTBALL

Cherokee Trail 8, Eaglecrest 7

Smoky Hill 8, Arapahoe 0

BOYS GOLF

Continental League Meet (at Spring Valley Golf Club)

Team scores: 1. Highlands Ranch 295; 2. Rock Canyon 298; 3. ThunderRidge 304; 4. Legend 305; 5. REGIS JESUIT 309; 6. Heritage 311; 7. Castle View 315; 8. Mountain Vista 323; 9. Ponderosa 334; 10. Douglas County 336; 11. Chaparral 358

Top 10 individuals (par 72): 1. Dylan Everett (ThunderRidge) 69; T2. COLE DEWEY (REGIS JESUIT) 70; T2. Ethan Leach (Highlands Ranch) 70; 4. Timothy Gibas (Legend) 71; T5. Sebastian Hein (Heritage) 72; T5. Ryan Peragallo (Highlands Ranch) 72; T7. Zach Lipfield (Rock Canyon) 74; T7. Nathan Kim (Rock Canyon) 74; T7. Spencer Schlagel (Legend) 74; T7. Talen Turnbaugh (Douglas County) 74; T7. Charlie Tucker (Rock Canyon) 74

EMAC Major No. 2 (at Hyland Hills, Gold Course)

Team scores: 1. Brighton 235; 2. Prairie View 256; 3. VISTA PEAK 268; 4. RANGEVIEW 275; 5. Northglenn 284; 6. GATEWAY 316; 7. Westminster 327; 8. Adams City 389; 9. AURORA CENTRAL 450

Top 10 individuals: 1. Kyle Leydon (Brighton) 69; T2. Payton Crawford (Prairie View) 79; T2. Coby Puzio (Brighton) 79; 4. Keagan Bond (Prairie View) 80; 5. DAWSON THULIN (VISTA PEAK) 82; 6. CONNOR ANGELINI (VISTA PEAK) 83; 7. Caleb Rankin (Brighton) 87; 8. DEANGELO WILLIAMS (RANGEVIEW) 88; T9. TREVOR SEXTON (RANGEVIEW) 89; T9. Bielly Phasay (Westminster) 89; T9. Nick Debell (Northglenn) 89