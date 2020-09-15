AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Sept. 14, 2020:

SOFTBALL

Cherokee Trail 14, Cherry Creek 7

Grandview 8, Eaglecrest 1

Regis Jesuit 13, Highlands Ranch 3

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Regis Jesuit 207 13 — 13 12 2

High. Ranch 010 02 — 3 11 0

WP — Regis Jesuit: Lanie Smith (4 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Natalie Shellhorn 3-3, 3 2B, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Carlie Joe Caldwell 2-2, 2-2, RBI, run; Lanie Smith 2-3, 3 RBI; Kendell Kersey 2-3, run

Westminster 19, Overland 1

BOYS TENNIS

Cherry Creek (V3) 4, Grandview 3