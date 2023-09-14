AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023:
BOYS SOCCER
Lotus School For Excellence 3, Aurora West College Prep 2
Score by halves:
LSFE 2 1 — 3
AWCPA 2 0 — 2
SOFTBALL
Cherokee Trail 16, Smoky Hill 1
Score by innings:
Smoky Hill 100 — 1
Cher. Trail 673 — 16
WP — Cherokee Trail: Cayman Lightner (2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K). LP — Smoky Hill: Danika Wood (1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 8 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Nikiah Light 2-2, RBI; Morgan Cameron 1-2, run; Kiley Snyder 1-1. Cherokee Trail hitting: Abby Anderson 3-3, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Tayah Burton 2-2, RBI, 2 runs, SB; Kylie Twilt 1-1, 2 RBI, SB; Kennedy Brian 1-2, 2 RBI, run; Addi Krei 1-2, 2B, RBI, run; Alexis Zubowicz 1-2, 3 runs; Izzy Becker 1-3, RBI, 2 runs, SB; Kiki Pryor 1-4, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Emma Rice RBI; Julia Russell 2 runs, SB
Eaglecrest 9, Cherry Creek 8
Score by innings:
Cherry Creek 050 210 0 — 8
Eaglecrest 040 320 x — 9
WP — Eaglecrest: Briahna Gallegos (5 1/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 3 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Chessa Reid 3-4, 2B, 3 RBI; Callie Johnson 2-2, RBI, run; Izzy Ervin 2-4, 2B, RBI, 2 runs; Jac Smith 1-3, RBI, 2 runs; Jordan Stilley 1-3, run; Sybella Trevino 1-4, 2B, RBI, run; Kaitlyn Hendrian 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI
Heritage 10, Regis Jesuit 8
Score by innings:
Regis Jesuit 320 000 3 — 8
Heritage 101 503 x — 10
LP — Regis Jesuit: Alex Tavlarides (6 IP, 9 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 6 BB, 1 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Natalie Shellhorn 3-3, 2 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 3 runs; Jenna Patterson 2-4, 2B, RBI; Jillian Samaras 2-4, 2 runs; Anna Najmulski 1-4, 2B, 3 RBI; Kendal Craven RBI
BOYS GOLF
Continental League Tournament No. 7 (at Saddle Rock G.C.)
Team scores: 1. REGIS JESUIT 293; 2. Rock Canyon 294; 3. Legend 301; 4. ThunderRidge 305; 5. Highlands Ranch 307; 6. Mountain Vista 311; 7. Castle View 315; 8. Ponderosa 320; 9. Heritage 324; 10. Douglas County 335; 11. Chaparral 360
Top 10 individuals (par 72): T1. ANTHONY LORE (REGIS JESUIT) 70; T1. Brayden Scheich (Mountain Vista) 70; T1. Billy Verstraate (Highlands Ranch) 70; T4. Spencer Schlagel (Legend) 71; T4. Charlie Tucker (Rock Canyon) 71; T6. RYLAND DOOLITTLE (REGIS JESUIT) 73; T6. Will Smith (ThunderRidge) 73; T6. Austin Hunt (ThunderRidge) 73; T9. BEN SANDER (REGIS JESUIT) 74; T9. Nick Maday (Rock Canyon) 74; T9. Nathan Kim (Rock Canyon) 74; T9. Jake Dost (Legend) 74
Regis Jesuit results: T1. Anthony Lore 70; T6. Ryland Doolittle 73; T9. Ben Sander 74; T17. Sam Walker 76; T17. Roland Thornton 76