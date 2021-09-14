AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Sept. 13, 2021:
BOYS SOCCER
Valor Christian 2, Grandview 0
Score by halves:
Valor Christian 0 2 — 2
Grandview 0 0 — 0
SOFTBALL
Grandview 4, Mullen 0
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Grandview 200 001 1 — 4 10 1
Mullen 000 000 0 — 0 5 0
WP — Grandview: Makayla Valle (7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 14 K). Grandview hitting: Brooklyn Heil 4-4, RBI, run; Carmela Tejada 3-3, 2 runs, 4 SBs; Aubrey DeJong 1-4, RBI; Maya Sprague 1-4; Makayla Valle 1-4
Highlands Ranch 14, Regis Jesuit 1
Score by innings:
High. Ranch 210 (11) — 14
Regis Jesuit 001 0 — 1
Smoky Hill 9, Eaglecrest 2
Score by innings:
Smoky Hill 000 252 0 — 9
Eaglecrest 020 000 0 — 2
LP — Eaglecrest: Lindsey Troftgruben (5 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 4 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Molly Sherwood 2-4; Mckenna George 2-4; Ashley Dayton 1-3, RBI, run; Jayden Paulsen 1-3, run
Thomas Jefferson 14, Overland 4
Score by innings:
Overland 001 30 — 4
Th. Jefferson 204 08 — 14
LP — Overland: Pennie Siple (4 IP, 10 H, 14 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 4 K). Overland hitting: Pennie Siple 1-2, 2B, RBI, run; Trinity Jordan 1-2, 2 RBI; Katelynn Czerpak 1-3, 3B, run; Gabrielle Scroggin 1-3, run