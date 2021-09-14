AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Sept. 13, 2021:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS SOCCER

Valor Christian 2, Grandview 0

Score by halves:

Valor Christian  0  2 — 2

Grandview       0  0 — 0

SOFTBALL

Grandview 4, Mullen 0

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Grandview  200 001 1 — 4  10  1

Mullen         000 000 0 — 0   5  0

WP — Grandview: Makayla Valle (7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 14 K). Grandview hitting: Brooklyn Heil 4-4, RBI, run; Carmela Tejada 3-3, 2 runs, 4 SBs; Aubrey DeJong 1-4, RBI; Maya Sprague 1-4; Makayla Valle 1-4

Highlands Ranch 14, Regis Jesuit 1

Score by innings:

High. Ranch  210 (11) — 14

Regis Jesuit      001  0 —   1

Smoky Hill 9, Eaglecrest 2

Score by innings:

Smoky Hill  000 252 0 — 9

Eaglecrest   020 000 0 — 2

LP — Eaglecrest: Lindsey Troftgruben (5 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 4 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Molly Sherwood 2-4; Mckenna George 2-4; Ashley Dayton 1-3, RBI, run; Jayden Paulsen 1-3, run

Thomas Jefferson 14, Overland 4

Score by innings:

Overland       001 30 —   4

Th. Jefferson  204 08 — 14

LP — Overland: Pennie Siple (4 IP, 10 H, 14 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 4 K). Overland hitting: Pennie Siple 1-2, 2B, RBI, run; Trinity Jordan 1-2, 2 RBI; Katelynn Czerpak 1-3, 3B, run; Gabrielle Scroggin 1-3, run

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments