AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Sept. 12, 2022:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Holy Family def. Regis Jesuit 15-25, 12-25, 25-22, 29-27, 15-10

SOFTBALL

Eaglecrest 22, Denver East 12

Standley Lake 12, Vista PEAK 0

BOYS TENNIS

Regis Jesuit 6, Castle View 1

No. 1 singles — William Dickey (Regis Jesuit) def. David Smith (Castle View), 6-3, 6-1; No. 2 singles — Agustin Azcui (Regis Jesuit) def. Dakin Lundvall (Castle View), 6-1, 6-4; No. 3 singles — Brady Jenkins (Regis Jesuit) def. Castle View, 6-0, 6-0; No. 1 doubles — Austin Zenyuh/Jay Ronning (Castle View) def. KC Eckenhausen/Liam McDonnell (Regis Jesuit), 6-1, 5-7, 10-7; No. 2 doubles — Aidan Sobolevsky/Bennett Cherveny (Regis Jesuit) def. Jason Smith/Drew Schauerhamer (Castle View), 6-4, 1-6, 10-8; No. 3 doubles — Tyler Ryan/Joe Dorais (Regis Jesuit) def. Alex Shenton/Andy Hoover (Castle View), 6-3, 6-3; No. 4 doubles — Devin McCausland/Adam Rydel (Regis Jesuit) def. Sam Laughlin/Connor Carey (Castle View), 6-3, 6-3

FIELD HOCKEY

Liberty 5, Smoky Hill 0

BOYS GOLF

Kadet Invitational

Team scores: 1. Pine Creek 221; 2. Cheyenne Mountain 224; 3. Arapahoe 225; 4. Lutheran 228; 5. Rock Canyon 233; 6. Columbine 234; 7. Palmer Ridge 238; T8. REGIS JESUIT 244; T8. Air Academy 244; T8. Vista Ridge 244; 11. Arapahoe 2 246; 12. Falcon 248; 13. The Classical Academy 249; 14. Liberty 255; 15. Doherty 256; 16. Lewis-Palmer 262; 17. Falcon 2 263; 18. Cheyenne Mountain 2 265; 19. Mountain Vista 270; 20. Discovery Canyon 278; 21. Palmer 283; 22. Air Academy 2 297; T23. Rampart 305; T23. Elizabeth 305; 25. Fountain-Fort Carson 313; 26. Mitchell 337; 27. Sand Creek 365

Regis Jesuit results (par 72): T26. Ben Sander 81; T26. Ryland Doolittle 81; T33. Seamus MacPhee 82; T37. Eshaan Palanati 83