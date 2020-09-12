AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020:

SOFTBALL

Holy Family 17, Regis Jesuit 7

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Holy Family 141 218 — 17 16 5

Regis Jesuit 043 000 — 7 7 4

Rangeview 20, Overland 10

Overland hitting: Makenna Batcho 3-3, 2 RBI, run; Katelynn Czerpak 3-4, run; Aaliyah Crawford, Ana Escobar and Chi’Ondra Johnson 2 RBI

CROSS COUNTRY

Heritage Distance Classic

Boys team scores: 1. Mountain Vista 36 points; 2. Chaparral 55; 3. Heritage 70; 4. Valor Christian 94; 5. Arapahoe 110; 6. REGIS JESUIT 160; 7. Broomfield 179; 8. Pomona 180

Top five boys individuals: 1. Parker Wolfe (Cherry Creek), 14 minutes, 30.10 seconds; 2. Ty Garrett (Valor Christian), 15:23; 3. Michael Beck (Heritage), 15:40; 4. Owen Nolan (Mountain Vista), 15:44.20; 5. Jason Becker (Heritage), 15:51.90; Regis Jesuit results: 29. Finbar Martin, 17:36.30; 32. Bart Brophy, 17:49.20; 34. Matthew Tartell, 17:50.90; 36. Sajan Sundaram, 18:08.50; 39. Jeffrey Watts, 18:18.40; 45. Collin Dwyer, 18:37.00

Girls team scores: 1. Valor Christian 36 points; 2. Arapahoe 43; 3. Mountain Vista 70; 4. REGIS JESUIT 106; 5. Heritage 145; 6. Pomona 156; 7. Chaparral 162; 8. Broomfield 185

Top five girls individuals: 1. Sydney Thorvaldson (Rawlins), 16 minutes, 19 seconds; 2. Riley Stewart (Cherry Creek), 17:06; 3. Emma Stutzman (Pomona), 17:37; 4. Samantha Blair (Eagle Valley), 17:39; 5. Ava Mitchell (Arapahoe), 17:48.50; Regis Jesuit results: 17. Amelia Colsman, 19:11; 19. Erika Danzer, 19:16.30; 24. Aspen Hamilton, 19:41.70; 28. Mikayla Smith, 19:49.30; 33. Ashley Pallotta, 20:33.50; 36. Charlie Stratman, 20:46.40

BOYS TENNIS

OVERLAND 7, RANGEVIEW 0

No. 1 singles — Overland def. Caleb Urban (Rangeview), 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 singles — Overland def. Nathaniel Urban (Rangeview), 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 singles — Overland def. Samuel Burdick (Rangeview), 6-2, 6-2; No. 1 doubles — Overland def. Kaiyan Ivey/Harry Sledge (Rangeview), 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 doubles — Overland def. Matthew Marshall/Giovanni Palazzolo (Rangeview), 6-0, 6-0