AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Sept. 11, 2020:

SOFTBALL

Smoky Hill 11, Cherokee Trail 4 (resumed game)

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Smoky Hill 202 100 6 — 11 8 2

Cher. Trail 200 020 0 — 4 8 1

WP — Smoky Hill: Kenedy Sandoval (4 1/3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Paris Elsberry 3-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI, run; Amrajie Bass 1-3, HR, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Khya Jennings 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI, run; Delaney Farnsworth, Gabi Giroux and Jahlisa Klear RBI

CROSS COUNTRY

Centennial League Fairgrounds 5K (At Arapahoe County Fairgrounds)

Boys team scores: 1. Cherry Creek 36 points; 2. Grandview 55; 3. Mullen 86; 4. Smoky Hill 108; 5. Arapahoe 108; 6. Overland 126; 7. Eaglecrest 145; 8. Cherokee Trail 201

Top 10 boys individuals: 1. Peter Fox (Grandview), 16 minutes, 34 seconds; 2. Jake Sheykhet (Grandview), 16:35; 3. Adam Parish (Cherry Creek), 17:11.60; 4. William Pelech (Cherry Creek), 17:16.90; 5. Noble Haskell (Smoky Hill), 17:36.50; 6. Patrick Keeley (Mullen), 17:40.80; 7. Vole Spring (Cherry Creek), 17:42.40; 8. Aidan Schwarz (Mullen), 17:47.60; 9. Luke Biggerstaff (Cherry Creek), 17:49.90; 10. Jonael Cid Gonzalez (Overland), 17:56

Girls team scores: 1. Cherry Creek 36 points; 2. Arapahoe 45; 3. Grandview 78; 4. Mullen 81; 5. Eaglecrest 116; 6. Smoky Hill 130

Top 10 girls individuals: 1. Anna Bridges (Arapahoe), 19 minutes, 54.20 seconds; 2. Kinsey Christianson (Cherry Creek), 19:56.60; 3. Carly Perdew (Arapahoe), 20:02.70; 4. Maggie Goeglein (Cherry Creek), 20:13.50; 5. Amy O’Connell (Mullen), 20:13.60; 6. Kayla Renner (Arapahoe), 20:31.60; 7. Megan Ericksen (Grandview), 20:50.00; 8. Julia Brown (Mullen), 20:57.40; 9. Halle Wist (Cherry Creek), 21:07.20; 10. Rylie Stemberger (Cherry Creek), 21:15.00