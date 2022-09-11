AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
FOOTBALL
FNE Warriors 56, Gateway 13
Score by quarters:
Gateway 7 0 0 6 — 13
FNE Warriors 28 14 7 7 — 56
BOYS SOCCER
Cherokee Trail 2, Rangeview 1
Score by halves:
Cher. Trail 0 2 — 2
Rangeview 1 0 — 1
Cherokee Trail goal: Garrison Hanson. Rangeview goal: Jose Rocha
SOFTBALL
Denver North 17, Overland 2
Score by innings:
Overland 200 — 2
Denver North 692 — 17
LP — Overland: Bella Scroggin (2 1/3 IP, 8 H, 17 R, 13 ER, 9 BB, 1 K). Overland hitting: Gabrielle Scroggin 2-2, 2B, run; Lynelle Guillen Mendez 1-2, run; Daijah Odom RBI
Dave Sanders Memorial Tournament (at Aurora Sports Park)
Golden 12, Grandview 2
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Golden 340 50 — 12 10 1
Grandview 011 00 — 2 2 4
LP — Grandview: Kamaya Harris (1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K). Grandview hitting: Kristin Gallego 1-2, HR, RBI, run; Carmela Tejada 1-2, 3B, RBI; Sasha Kennedy SB, run
Grandview 6, Eaglecrest 4
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Eaglecrest 100 030 — 4 7 4
Grandview 220 002 — 6 8 3
WP — Grandview: Makayla Valle (6 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K). Grandview hitting: Kristen Gallego 2-3, 2B, RBI, run; Peytann Weiland 2-3, 2 RBI; Brooklyn Heil 2-4, RBI, run; Carmela Tejada 1-3, RBI, SB, 2 runs; Sasha Kennedy 1-3, run
CROSS COUNTRY
Centaurus Bernie Gay Invitational
Boys team scores: 1. Centaurus 50 points; 2. REGIS JESUIT 76; 3. Severance 153; 4. Ralston Valley 156; 5. Conifer 159; 6. Legend 176; 7. Monarch 200; 8. Peak to Peak 226; 9. Ponderosa 291; 10. Golden 313; 11. DSST Byers 323; 12. Arvada West 339; 13. Mountain Range 341; 14. D’Evelyn 369; 15. Denver Christian 412; 16. Windsor 413; Northglenn 425; 18. Stargate 486; 19. Skyline 525; 20. Faith Christian Academy 526; 21. Denver North 576; 22. Standley Lake 597; 23. Jefferson 635; 24. Brighton 664; 25. OVERLAND 767
Regis Jesuit results: 4. David Flaig, 16 minutes, 8 seconds; 14. Caleb Aex, 16:51.60; 17. Braeden Focht, 17:12.90; 19. John Burns, 17:34.90; 22. Zion Taylor, 17:40.70; 30. Matthew Tartell, 17:51.10; 31. Liam Sullivan, 17:52.50; Overland results: 149. Xavier Rodriguez, 21 minutes, 51 seconds; 155. Amir Mhamdi, 22:16.80; 164. Benjamin (Shawn) Kliniskie, 24:20; 167. Robert Johnson 26:19.80; 168. Kai Cunningham, 28:51.40; 170. Xavion Che, 30:50.50
Girls team scores: 1. Monarch 74 points; 2. Ralston Valley 108; 3. REGIS JESUIT 113; 4. Arvada West 115; 5. Windsor 130; 6. Golden 159; 7. Legend 162; 8. Centaurus 213; 9. Denver Christian 282; 10. D’Evelyn 282; 11. Stargate 282; 12. Brighton 309; 13. Ponderosa 316; 14. Denver North 387; 15. Prairie View 399; 16. Northglenn 454; 17. Mountain Range 474; 18. DSST Byers 486; OVERLAND NS
Regis Jesuit results: 3. Ashlyn Pallotta, 19 minutes, 12.70 seconds; 5. Jo Collins, 19:47.00; 15. Lily Jasinowski, 20:17.90; 47. Lucy Coughlon, 21:53.60; 52. Emma Nicotra, 22:11.30; 92. Emilia Hull, 23:42.80; 95. Abby Frei, 23:57.90; Overland results: 97. Kylie Shady, 24:01.80; 131. Sarah Sadler, 28:58.70; 135. Laney Mann, 30:08; 142. Trinity Che, 38:49
Liberty Bell Invitational (at Heritage H.S.)
Boys A Sweepstakes team scores: 1. CHEROKEE TRAIL 80 points; 2. Fort Collins 166; 3. Cheyenne Mountain 167; 4. Heritage 167; 5. Denver East 191; 6. Mountain Vista 205; 7. ThunderRidge 219; 8. Coronado 231; 9. Castle View 235; 10. Fossil Ridge 257; 11. Cheyenne Central 285; 12. Chaparral 289; 13. Erie 304; 14. GRANDVIEW 316; 15. Denver South 330; 16. Eagle Valley 367; 17. Arapahoe 401; 18. Boulder 418; 19. Northfield 442; 20. Air Academy 456
Boys Division 1 team scores: 1. Broomfield 109 points; 2. Cherry Creek 158; 3. Lewis-Palmer 169; 4. Horizon 178; 5. Legacy 182; 6. Loveland 187; 7. George Washington 217; 8. Highlands Ranch 220; 9. EAGLECREST 225; 10. Pueblo West 227; 11. Douglas County 243; 12. Doherty 255; 13. Liberty 287; 14. SMOKY HILL 312; 15. Lakewood 350; 16. Discovery Canyon 365; 17. Mullen 399; 18. Palmer 445; 19. Palmer Ridge 455; 20. Eagle Valley 661
Boys Division 2 team scores: 1. Discovery Canyon 94; 2. Jackson Hole 97; 3. Banning Lewis Prep Academy 125; 4. Longmont 127; 5. Cheyenne East 138; 6. Scottsbluff 197; 7. Silver Creek 205; 8. Riverdale Ridge 249; 9. Evergreen 252; 10. Bear Creek 257; 11. Columbine 289; 12. Fort Collins 319; 13. Frederick 337; 14. Greeley West 98; 15. Glenwood Springs 368; 16. RANGEVIEW 368; 17. Palisade 368; 18. Erie 468; 19. Canon City 546; 20. EAGLECREST 589
Girls A Sweepstakes team scores: 1. Fort Collins 59 points; 2. Cherry Creek 106; 3. Fossil Ridge 129; 4. Arapahoe 158; 5. Mountain Vista 161; 6. Chaparral 216; 7. Air Academy 260; 8. Palmer 271; 9. Denver East 271; 10. Broomfield 288; 11. Loveland 288; 12. Heritage 299; 13. Castle View 300; 14. CHEROKEE TRAIL 312; 15. Cheyenne Central 374; 16. Lewis-Palmer 389; 17. Legacy 402; 18. Denver South 415; 19. Boulder 429; 20. Northfield 433
Girls Division 1 team scores: 1. Cheyenne Mountain 118 points; 2. George Washington 146; 3. Pueblo West 153; 4. Fort Collins 159; 5. Mullen 176; 6. Douglas County 182; 7. GRANDVIEW 186; 8. Eagle Valley 235; 9. Highlands Ranch 241; 10. Erie 243; 11. Doherty 246; 12. Lakewood 247; 13. Silver Creek 269; 14. Palmer Ridge 274; 15. EAGLECREST 350; 16. Horizon 383; 17. Pine Creek 421; 18. Liberty 473
Girls Division 2 team scores: 1. Cheyenne East 88 points; 2. Discovery Canyon 92; 3. Columbine 115; 4. Jackson Hole 154; 5. Banning Lewis Prep Academy 155; 6. Longmont 163; 7. Glenwood Springs 168; 8. Canon City 181; 9. Evergreen 183; 10. Bear Creek 211; 11. RANGEVIEW 271; 12. Palisade 281; 13. Greeley West 299; 14. Frederick 303