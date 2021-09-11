AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Sept. 10, 2021:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

FOOTBALL

Cherokee Trail 28, FNE Warriors 14

Score by quarters:

FNE Warriors      0  0  7  7 — 14

Cherokee Trail  14  7  7  0 — 28

Grandview 28, Overland 0

Score by quarters:

Grandview  0  0  21  7 — 28

Overland    0  0    0  0 —   0

Grandview highlights: Jonathan Broadus 2 rushing touchdowns; Malique Singleton interception return touchdown; Tristan Burrus punt return touchdown

Monarch 56, Hinkley 0

Mountain Range 32, Gateway 14

Score by quarters:

Mtn. Range  6  14  6  6 — 32

Gateway      6    0  0  8 — 14

Gateway highlights: Herbie Martin II 176 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Gabriel Broussard 63 yards rushing, rushing touchdown

Regis Jesuit 35, Mullen 21

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit  14  14  7  0 — 35

Mullen           7    0  7  7 — 21

Regis Jesuit highlights: Exander Carroll 3 passing touchdowns; Andrew Metzger receiving touchdown; Dallas Macias receiving touchdown; D’Andre Barnes receiving touchdown; Dervin Taylor interception return touchdown; Zavier Carroll rushing touchdown

ThunderRidge 29, Eaglecrest 0

SOFTBALL

Cherokee Trail 7, Smoky Hill 5

Score by innings:

Cher. Trail  100 010 5 — 7

Smoky Hill  004 010 0 — 5

LP — Smoky Hill: Delaney Farnsworth (7 IP, 15 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 0 BB, 8 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Gabi Giroux 3-4, run; Izzy Girouz 2-3, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, run; Delaney Farnsworth 2-3, run; Ellie Virtue 2-3, RBI; Amrajie Bass and Paris Elsberry 2B, RBI

Northfield 5, Grandview 3

Berthoud Tournament

Rangeview 18, Aadms City 2

Vista Ridge 16, Rangeview 4

Dave Sanders Memorial Tournament

Eaglecrest 6, Douglas County 4

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Eaglecrest    023 010 0 — 6    6  2

Douglas Co.  300 100 0 — 4  11  3

WP — Eaglecrest: Kellsie Juhl (4 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 1 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Mckenna George 2-3, 2B, 3B, RBI, 2 runs; Molly Sherwood 1-3, RBI, run; Jac Smith 1-3, RBI, run; Jayden Paulson 0-2, RBI, run, 2 SB

Central G.C. 5, Eaglecrest 0

Score by innings:

Eaglecrest     000 000 0 — 0

Central G.C.  310 001 0 — 5

WP — Eaglecrest: Lindsey Troftgruben (6 IP, 11 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Addison Mower 1-1; Mckenna George 1-3; Isabel Ervin 1-3; Molly Sherwood 1-3, 2B

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments