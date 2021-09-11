AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Sept. 10, 2021:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
FOOTBALL
Cherokee Trail 28, FNE Warriors 14
Score by quarters:
FNE Warriors 0 0 7 7 — 14
Cherokee Trail 14 7 7 0 — 28
Grandview 28, Overland 0
Score by quarters:
Grandview 0 0 21 7 — 28
Overland 0 0 0 0 — 0
Grandview highlights: Jonathan Broadus 2 rushing touchdowns; Malique Singleton interception return touchdown; Tristan Burrus punt return touchdown
Monarch 56, Hinkley 0
Mountain Range 32, Gateway 14
Score by quarters:
Mtn. Range 6 14 6 6 — 32
Gateway 6 0 0 8 — 14
Gateway highlights: Herbie Martin II 176 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Gabriel Broussard 63 yards rushing, rushing touchdown
Regis Jesuit 35, Mullen 21
Score by quarters:
Regis Jesuit 14 14 7 0 — 35
Mullen 7 0 7 7 — 21
Regis Jesuit highlights: Exander Carroll 3 passing touchdowns; Andrew Metzger receiving touchdown; Dallas Macias receiving touchdown; D’Andre Barnes receiving touchdown; Dervin Taylor interception return touchdown; Zavier Carroll rushing touchdown
ThunderRidge 29, Eaglecrest 0
SOFTBALL
Cherokee Trail 7, Smoky Hill 5
Score by innings:
Cher. Trail 100 010 5 — 7
Smoky Hill 004 010 0 — 5
LP — Smoky Hill: Delaney Farnsworth (7 IP, 15 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 0 BB, 8 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Gabi Giroux 3-4, run; Izzy Girouz 2-3, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, run; Delaney Farnsworth 2-3, run; Ellie Virtue 2-3, RBI; Amrajie Bass and Paris Elsberry 2B, RBI
Northfield 5, Grandview 3
Berthoud Tournament
Rangeview 18, Aadms City 2
Vista Ridge 16, Rangeview 4
Dave Sanders Memorial Tournament
Eaglecrest 6, Douglas County 4
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Eaglecrest 023 010 0 — 6 6 2
Douglas Co. 300 100 0 — 4 11 3
WP — Eaglecrest: Kellsie Juhl (4 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 1 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Mckenna George 2-3, 2B, 3B, RBI, 2 runs; Molly Sherwood 1-3, RBI, run; Jac Smith 1-3, RBI, run; Jayden Paulson 0-2, RBI, run, 2 SB
Central G.C. 5, Eaglecrest 0
Score by innings:
Eaglecrest 000 000 0 — 0
Central G.C. 310 001 0 — 5
WP — Eaglecrest: Lindsey Troftgruben (6 IP, 11 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Addison Mower 1-1; Mckenna George 1-3; Isabel Ervin 1-3; Molly Sherwood 1-3, 2B