AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020:

SOFTBALL

Arvada 8, Aurora Central 7

Score by innings:

Aur. Central 100 120 3 — 7

Arvada 112 201 1 — 8

Mullen 10, Eaglecrest 8

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Mullen 061 201 0 — 10 14 3

Eaglecrest 020 010 3 — 8 12 2

Eaglecrest hitting: Mia Castro 2-4, 3B, 3 RBI, 3 runs; Sadie Runia 2-4, 2B, RBI, run; Megan Peppin 2-4, RBI; Alex Hendrian 1-2, HR, RBI, run

Smoky Hill 11, Cherry Creek 1 (5 inn.)

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Cherry Creek 000 10 — 1 4 1

Smoky Hill 331 13 — 11 13 0

BOYS TENNIS

EAGLECREST 5, RANGEVIEW 2

No. 1 singles — Rangeview def. Leif Ritter (Eaglecrest), 7-6 (4), 6-4; No. 2 singles — Rangeview def. Zayd Horton (Eaglecrest), 4-6, 6-4, 10-4; No. 3 singles — Christian Neumann (Eaglecrest) def. Rangeview, 6-3, 6-4; No. 1 doubles — Lucas Fadem/Imran Horton (Eaglecrest) def. Rangeview, 6-4, 6-3; No. 2 doubles — Brayden Mann/Bill Hoang (Eaglecrest) def. Rangeview, 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 doubles — Eaglecrest def. Rangeview, 6-0, 6-0 (DF); No. 4 doubles — Eaglecrest def. Rangeview, 6-0, 6-0 (DF)

BOYS GOLF

EMAC Combined Meet (at Hyland Hills G.C.)

Team scores (par 216): 1. Brighton 254; 2. Prairie View 280; 3. VISTA PEAK 283; 4. Thornton 295; 5. Westminster 298; 6. Northglenn 300; 7. Adams City 375

Top 10 individuals (par 72): 1. Kyle Leydon (Brighton) 78; 2. Bielly Phasay (Wesmisnter) 80; 3. DAWSON THULIN (VISTA PEAK) 82; T4. Payton Crawford (Prairie View) 86; T4. Jadon Lockwood (Brighton) 86; 6. Coby Puzio (Brighton) 90; 7. Evan Montelongo (Thornton) 92; T8. Marcus Sanchez (Prairie View) 96; T8. David Ibanez (Thornton) 96; 10. Caleb Rankin (Brighton) 97