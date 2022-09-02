AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022:

FOOTBALL

Aurora Central 56, Hinkley 0

Eaglecrest 32, Horizon 20

Grandview 49, Fossil Ridge 17

Overland 35, Prairie View 21

Rangeview 34, Westminster 12

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Eaglecrest def. Vista PEAK 25-16, 25-19, 25-11

BOYS SOCCER

Cherokee Trail 6, Columbine 2

SOFTBALL

Douglas County 11, Eaglecrest 6

BOYS TENNIS

Grandview 7, Cherokee Trail 0 (resumed match)

No. 1 singles — Eduard Tsaturyan (Grandview) def. Dohyun Kim (Cherokee Trail), 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 singles — Blake Hardin (Grandview) def. Swagat Behera (Cherokee Trail), 6-3, 6-1; No. 3 singles — Josh Son (Grandview) def. Sachin Suresh (Cherokee Trail), 6-2, 6-2; No. 1 doubles — Bruno Denegri Perez/Matthew Park (Grandview) def. Trevor Chancey/Kellen Morwood (Cherokee Trail), 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 doubles — Josh Son/Alex Eckley (Grandview) def. Lukas Harmon/Alexander McNeil (Cherokee Trail), 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 doubles — Caleb Hodges/Mark Yan (Grandview) def. Alan Camaran/Collin Newberg (Cherokee Trail), 6-1, 6-4; No. 4 doubles — Carter Benton/Mohammad Bathhef (Grandview) def. Zachary Monforton/Rishab Malik (Cherokee Trail), 7-6 (3), 6-2

Mullen 7, Overland 0

No. 1 singles — Luke Troni (Mullen) won by default; No. 2 singles — Jagger Hanley (Mullen) def. Julian Parker (Overland), 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 singles — Andrew Markel (Mullen) def. Emilio Lopez (Overland), 6-1, 6-0; No. 1 doubles — Patrick Hamer/Jake Knepper (Mullen) def. Usman Atif/Ronnie Gikore (Overland), 6-3, 6-2; No. 2 doubles — Jonathan Alexander/Casey Reinert (Mullen) def. Ethan Do/Justin Cabalo (Overland), 6-4, 6-1; No. 3 doubles — Brannum Cyphers/Brady Simms (Mullen) def. Trevor O’Shea/Bryan Truong (Overland), 6-0, 6-3; No. 4 doubles — Logan Clouthier/Mason Tucker (Mullen) def. Samuel Martens/Joshua Ashton (Overland), 6-2, 6-1