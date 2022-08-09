AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Aug. 8, 2022:
BOYS GOLF
DPS Invitational (at Wellshire G.C.)
Team scores: 1. Highlands Ranch 218; 2. Ralston Valley 220; 3. Cherry Creek 222; 4. Mullen 228; 5. Denver North 229; 6. REGIS JESUIT 231; 7. Denver East 236; 8. Mountain Vista 243; 9. Denver South 245; T10. Legacy 246; T10. Littleton 246; 12. Eagle Valley 248; T13. Arapahoe 251; T13. Prairie View 251; 15. Boulder 256; 16. Broomfield 259; 17. Northfield 261; 18. Battle Mountain 271; 19. Frederick 276; 20. Cheyenne Mountain 280; 21. George Washington 300; 22. Thomas Jefferson 325; 23. Westminster 238; VISTA PEAK no score
Top 10 individuals (par 71): 1. Aiden Krusoe (Highlands Ranch) 69; T2. Andre Dumonteil 71; T2. Sawyer Klein (Denver North) 71; 4. BEN SANDER (REGIS JESUIT) 72; T5. Dimarco Benallo (Ralston Valley) 73; T5. Makian Maydew (Ralston Valley) 73; T5. Jack Bakken (Highlands Ranch) 73; 8. Jordan McCaslin (Ralston Valley) 74; T9. Luke Tourault (Legacy) 75; T9. Kyle Shaw (Denver East) 75; T9. Jack Newton (Mullen) 75; T9. Pratham Parmar (Cherry Creek) 75