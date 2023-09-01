AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023:
FOOTBALL
Aurora Central 34, Hinkley 15
Score by quarters:
Hinkley 7 0 0 8 — 15
Aur. Central 0 7 7 20 — 34
Hinkley highlights: Gabriel Ocampo two rushing touchdowns; Cadin Vu 2-point conversion run. Aurora Central highlights: Christopher Perkins 4 rushing touchdowns, interception; Christopher Perkins IV rushing touchdown
Cherokee Trail 24, Rocky Mountain 0
Northglenn 21, Gateway 8
Score by quarters:
Gateway 0 0 8 0 — 8
Northglenn 0 14 7 0 — 21
Gateway highlights: Knyle Serrell 60 yard rushing touchdown, 2-point conversion pass; Maximus Matthews 2-point conversion catch
Rock Canyon 42, Smoky Hill 7
Score by quarters:
Smoky Hill 0 7 0 0 — 7
Rock Canyon 7 14 7 14 — 42
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Eaglecrest def. Vista PEAK Prep 25-20, 25-19, 25-16
Vista PEAK Prep kills: Ella Travis 4, Ayden West 4. Vista PEAK Prep aces: Mandy Allred 4. Vista PEAK Prep digs: Yasir Dickey 6. Vista PEAK Prep assists: Ava Eltzroth 12
Rangeview def. Littleton 25-22, 25-20, 25-18
BOYS SOCCER
Cherokee Trail 2, Columbine 0
Score by halves:
Cher. Trail 2 0 — 2
Columbine 0 0 — 0
Grandview 3, Fort Collins 1
Score by halves:
Grandview 2 1 — 3
Fort Collins 1 0 — 1
Regis Jesuit 6, Ponderosa 0
Regis Jesuit goals: Sebastian Campos 2, Amauri Asobo, Joseph Bennett, Jack De Simone, Charles Sharp
SOFTBALL
Adams City 10, Gateway 0
Boulder 15, Aurora Central 2
Denver South 10, Overland 0
Eaglecrest 7, Douglas County 1
Thomas Jefferson 17, Rangeview 7
Vista PEAK Prep 13, Denver East 7