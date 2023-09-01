AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023:

FOOTBALL

Aurora Central 34, Hinkley 15

Score by quarters:

Hinkley 7 0 0 8 — 15

Aur. Central 0 7 7 20 — 34

Hinkley highlights: Gabriel Ocampo two rushing touchdowns; Cadin Vu 2-point conversion run. Aurora Central highlights: Christopher Perkins 4 rushing touchdowns, interception; Christopher Perkins IV rushing touchdown

Cherokee Trail 24, Rocky Mountain 0

Northglenn 21, Gateway 8

Score by quarters:

Gateway 0 0 8 0 —  8

Northglenn 0 14 7 0 — 21

Gateway highlights: Knyle Serrell 60 yard rushing touchdown, 2-point conversion pass; Maximus Matthews 2-point conversion catch

Rock Canyon 42, Smoky Hill 7

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 0 7 0 0 —  7

Rock Canyon 7 14 7 14 — 42

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Eaglecrest def. Vista PEAK Prep 25-20, 25-19, 25-16

Vista PEAK Prep kills: Ella Travis 4, Ayden West 4. Vista PEAK Prep aces: Mandy Allred 4. Vista PEAK Prep digs: Yasir Dickey 6. Vista PEAK Prep assists: Ava Eltzroth 12

Rangeview def. Littleton 25-22, 25-20, 25-18

BOYS SOCCER

Cherokee Trail 2, Columbine 0

Score by halves:

Cher. Trail 2 0 — 2

Columbine 0 0 — 0

Grandview 3, Fort Collins 1

Score by halves:

Grandview 2 1 — 3

Fort Collins 1 0 — 1

Regis Jesuit 6, Ponderosa 0

Regis Jesuit goals: Sebastian Campos 2, Amauri Asobo, Joseph Bennett, Jack De Simone, Charles Sharp

SOFTBALL

Adams City 10, Gateway 0

Boulder 15, Aurora Central 2

Denver South 10, Overland 0

Eaglecrest 7, Douglas County 1

Thomas Jefferson 17, Rangeview 7

Vista PEAK Prep 13, Denver East 7

