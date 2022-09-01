AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022:

SOFTBALL

Grandview 8, Chaparral 5

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Grandview  012 131 0 — 8  12  1

Chaparral    000 014 0 — 5  8  0

Highlands Ranch 11, Rangeview 8

Score by innings:

Rangeview    221 102 0 —  8

High. Ranch  303 050 x — 11

FIELD HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 3, Liberty 1

Score by halves:

Liberty         0  1 — 1

Regis Jesuit  1  2 — 3

