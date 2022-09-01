AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022:
SOFTBALL
Grandview 8, Chaparral 5
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Grandview 012 131 0 — 8 12 1
Chaparral 000 014 0 — 5 8 0
Highlands Ranch 11, Rangeview 8
Score by innings:
Rangeview 221 102 0 — 8
High. Ranch 303 050 x — 11
FIELD HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit 3, Liberty 1
Score by halves:
Liberty 0 1 — 1
Regis Jesuit 1 2 — 3