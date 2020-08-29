AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020:

SOFTBALL

Cherokee Trail 14, Cherry Creek 4

Grandview 2, Eaglecrest 1

Hinkley 10, Aurora Central 4

Hinkley 15, Aurora Central 5

Vista PEAK 26, Rangeview 9

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Vista PEAK 825 00(11) — 26 18 2

Rangeview 500 121 — 9 11 6

Vista PEAK hitting: Kennedi LeDuff 3-5, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 4 runs; Fiona Brust 3-3, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Isabella Chambers 3-6, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 runs, 2 SB; Anastasia Molina 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI, 3 runs, 3 SB

CROSS COUNTRY

BRUINS 5K RESULTS (Aug. 29 at Village Green Park)

Boys team scores: 1. CHEROKEE TRAIL 43; 2. Cherry Creek 60; 3. GRANDVIEW 72; 4. Mullen 91; 5. SMOKY HILL 131; 6. Arapahoe 156; 7. EAGLECREST 157; 8. OVERLAND 157

Girls team scores: 1. CHEROKEE TRAIL 20 points; 2. Cherry Creek 48; 3. Arapahoe 95; 4. Mullen 104; 5. GRANDVIEW 117; 6. EAGLECREST 139; 7. SMOKY HILL 169

Top 10 boys individuals: 1. CADEN SMITH (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 15 minutes, 43.76 seconds; 2. PETER FOX (GRANDVIEW), 15:45.30; 3. JAKE SHEYKHET (GRANDVIEW), 15:49.36; 4. Adam Parish (Cherry Creek), 16:35.45; 5. Michael Dudzic (Mullen), 16:39.65; 6. SAWYER SLAUSON (EAGLECREST), 16:46.86; 7. Jack Tolbert (Mullen), 16:49.42; 8. EVAN ARMSTRONG (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 16:50.40; 9. LOGAN MCGOWAN (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 16:55.44; 10. William Pelech (Cherry Creek), 16:55.47

Top 10 girls individuals: 1. CAMERON MCCONNELL (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 17 minutes, 40.91 seconds; 2. MCKENNA MAZEKSI (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 18:34.09; 3. Claire Semerod (Cherry Creek), 19:14.33; 4. ALEXIS PAGEL (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 19:27.78; 5. Amy O’Connell (Mullen), 19:28.85; 6. LAUREN HODGES (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 19:36.53; 7. CAMPBELL FAUST (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 19:38.60; 8. MEGAN HODGES (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 19:44.19; 9. Kinsey Christianson (Cherry Creek), 19:50.16; 10. Maggie Goeglein (Cherry Creek), 19:51.33

BOYS TENNIS

ARAPAHOE 6, CHEROKEE TRAIL 1

No. 1 singles — Cherokee Trail def. Max Garside (Arapahoe), 6-0, 7-6 (7-2); No. 2 singles — Spencer Pierpont (Arapahoe) def. Cherokee Trail, 6-4, 6-0; No. 3 singles — Tyler Rock (Arapahoe) def. Cherokee Trail, 6-1, 6-1; No. 1 doubles — Sam Thompson/Peter Buckley (Arapahoe) def. Cherokee Trail, 6-3, 6-7 (3-7), 6-0; No. 2 doubles — Maverick Malcolm/Beau Moody (Arapahoe) def. Cherokee Trail, 6-0, 6-3; No. 3 doubles — Kyle Brue/Matthew Maloney (Arapahoe) def. Cherokee Trail, 6-2, 6-2; No. 4 doubles — Cole Garside/Jack Winslow (Arapahoe) def. Cherokee Trail, 6-3, 6-4

GRANDVIEW 5, OVERLAND 2

No. 1 singles — Overland def. James Noh (Grandview), 6-3, 6-1; No. 2 singles — Rishi Wagh (Grandview) def. Overland, 7-6 (7-3), 6-0; No. 3 singles — Overland def. Bruno Denegri Perez (Grandview), 6-1, 6-3; No. 1 doubles — Josh Son/Mark Yon (Grandview) def. Overland, 6-4, 6-3; No. 2 doubles — Miles Torgerson/Evan Mehleck (Grandview) def. Overland, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3; No. 3 doubles — Matthew Park/Alex Eckley (Grandview) def. Overland, 6-0, 6-2; No. 4 doubles — John Alie/Connor Jensen (Grandview) def. Overland, 6-0, 6-0

REGIS JESUIT 7, FAIRVIEW 0

No. 1 singles — Morgan Schilling (Regis Jesuit) def. Fairview, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-4); No. 2 singles — Conor Kaczmarczyk (Regis Jesuit) def. Fairview, 7-6 (7-2), 6-2; No. 3 singles — Cameron Kruep (Regis Jesuit) def. Fairview, 6-2, 6-0; No. 1 doubles — Andy Schuiling/Grigor Karakelyan (Regis Jesuit) def. Fairview, 7-5, 6-0; No. 2 doubles — Jack Carbone/James Lynch (Regis Jesuit) def. Fairview, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4; No. 3 doubles — Aidan Sobolevsky/Alexander Samuelson (Regis Jesuit) def. Fairview, 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 doubles — Ryan McCarthy/Charlie Jenkins (Regis Jesuit) def. Fairview, 6-2, 6-2