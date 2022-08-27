AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022:
FOOTBALL
Northfield 24, Aurora Central 0
Score by quarters:
Northfield 3 7 0 14 — 24
Aur. Central 0 0 0 0 — 0
Aurora Central highlights: Cai’Reis Curby 114 yards rushing; Dushawn Smith 2 fumble recoveries; William Briscoe fumble recovery
Smoky Hill 41, Denver East 20
Score by quarters:
Smoky Hill 13 21 0 7 — 41
Denver East 7 7 0 6 — 20
Smoky Hill highlights: Tyliq Bowers 2 rushing touchdowns; John Bass III rushing touchdown; Troydell Dixon Jr. rushing touchdown; Roscoe Taylor interception return touchdown
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Overland Invitational
Mountain View def. Aurora Central 25-11, 25-12
Mountain View def. Overland 25-23, 25-21
Standley Lake def. Overland 25-23, 25-16
BOYS SOCCER
Grandview 3, Fossil Ridge 0
Score by halves:
Grandview 3 0 — 3
Fossil Ridge 0 0 — 0
Palmer Ridge 1, Eaglecrest 0
Score by halves:
Eaglecrest 0 0 — 0
Palmer Ridge 1 0 — 1
SOFTBALL
Mountain Range 21, Gateway 0
Overland 15, Englewood 14
APS Tournament
Rangeview 7, Vista PEAK 6
Rangeview 17, Aurora Central 13
Vista PEAK 18, Aurora Central 1
CROSS COUNTRY
Washington Park Invitational
Boys team scores: 1. Denver East 53 points; 2. GRANDVIEW 59; 3. REGIS JESUIT 84; 4. Castle View 95; 5. Boulder 149; 6. Northfield 169; 7. Denver South 194; 8. George Washington 239; 9. Doherty 248; 10. Strasburg 272; 11. Mountain Range 333; 12. RANGEVIEW 374; 13. Sand Creek 384; 14. Twin Peaks Charter Academy 409; 15. Denver North 415; 16. Thomas Jefferson 428; 17. Kent Denver 452; 18. HINKLEY 526; 19. Bennett 568; 20. Denver West 608
Top 10 individuals: 1. Peter Neid (George Washington), 15 minutes, 56 seconds; 2. Corbin Hobert (Denver East), 16:01; 3. Jonas Scudmore (Denver East), 16:06; 4. OWEN ZITEK (GRANDVIEW), 16:08; 5. DAVID FLAIG (REGIS JESUIT), 16:14; 6. Morgan McCuen (Boulder), 16:25; 7. Ian Logan (Denver East), 16:30; 8. Parker Graham (Castle View), 16:35; 9. ANDREW FOX (GRANDVIEW), 16:39; 10. CALEB AEX (REGIS JESUIT), 16:40
Girls team scores: 1. Denver East 85 points; 2. Castle View 85; 3. REGIS JESUIT 86; 4. Northfield 137; 6. Boulder 145; 7. GRANDVIEW 155; 8. George Washington 174; 9. Kent Denver 176; 10. Denver North 335; 11. RANGEVIEW 362; 12. Thomas Jefferson 366; 13. Mountain Range 382; 14. Doherty 385
Top 10 individuals: 1. Molly Zann (Kent Denver), 18 minutes, 40 seconds; 2. Kiki Vaughn (Boulder), 18:43; 3. ASHLYNN PALLOTTA (REGIS JESUIT), 18:46; 4. JO COLLINS (REGIS JESUIT) 19:00; 5. Riley Combe (Castle View), 19:00; 6. Anne Reilly (George Washington), 19:25; 7. GRACE KIRKPATRICK (GRANDVIEW), 19:26; 8. Brenna Jorde (Castle View), 19:30; 9. Grace Todd (Denver East), 19:30; 10. Sophia Shiroff (Denver East), 19:40
FIELD HOCKEY
Poudre School District 2, Grandview 0