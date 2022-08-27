AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

FOOTBALL

Northfield 24, Aurora Central 0

Score by quarters:

Northfield    3  7  0  14 — 24

Aur. Central  0  0  0   0 —  0

Aurora Central highlights: Cai’Reis Curby 114 yards rushing; Dushawn Smith 2 fumble recoveries; William Briscoe fumble recovery

Smoky Hill 41, Denver East 20

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill   13  21  0  7 — 41

Denver East   7   7   0  6 — 20

Smoky Hill highlights: Tyliq Bowers 2 rushing touchdowns; John Bass III rushing touchdown; Troydell Dixon Jr. rushing touchdown; Roscoe Taylor interception return touchdown

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Overland Invitational

Mountain View def. Aurora Central 25-11, 25-12

Mountain View def. Overland 25-23, 25-21

Standley Lake def. Overland 25-23, 25-16

BOYS SOCCER

Grandview 3, Fossil Ridge 0

Score by halves:

Grandview   3  0 — 3

Fossil Ridge  0  0 — 0

Palmer Ridge 1, Eaglecrest 0

Score by halves:

Eaglecrest      0  0 — 0

Palmer Ridge  1  0 — 1

SOFTBALL

Mountain Range 21, Gateway 0

Overland 15, Englewood 14

APS Tournament

Rangeview 7, Vista PEAK 6

Rangeview 17, Aurora Central 13

Vista PEAK 18, Aurora Central 1

CROSS COUNTRY

Washington Park Invitational

Boys team scores: 1. Denver East 53 points; 2. GRANDVIEW 59; 3. REGIS JESUIT 84; 4. Castle View 95; 5. Boulder 149; 6. Northfield 169; 7. Denver South 194; 8. George Washington 239; 9. Doherty 248; 10. Strasburg 272; 11. Mountain Range 333; 12. RANGEVIEW 374; 13. Sand Creek 384; 14. Twin Peaks Charter Academy 409; 15. Denver North 415; 16. Thomas Jefferson 428; 17. Kent Denver 452; 18. HINKLEY 526; 19. Bennett 568; 20. Denver West 608

Top 10 individuals: 1. Peter Neid (George Washington), 15 minutes, 56 seconds; 2. Corbin Hobert (Denver East), 16:01; 3. Jonas Scudmore (Denver East), 16:06; 4. OWEN ZITEK (GRANDVIEW), 16:08; 5. DAVID FLAIG (REGIS JESUIT), 16:14; 6. Morgan McCuen (Boulder), 16:25; 7. Ian Logan (Denver East), 16:30; 8. Parker Graham (Castle View), 16:35; 9. ANDREW FOX (GRANDVIEW), 16:39; 10. CALEB AEX (REGIS JESUIT), 16:40

Girls team scores: 1. Denver East 85 points; 2. Castle View 85; 3. REGIS JESUIT 86; 4. Northfield 137; 6. Boulder 145; 7. GRANDVIEW 155; 8. George Washington 174; 9. Kent Denver 176; 10. Denver North 335; 11. RANGEVIEW 362; 12. Thomas Jefferson 366; 13. Mountain Range 382; 14. Doherty 385

Top 10 individuals: 1. Molly Zann (Kent Denver), 18 minutes, 40 seconds; 2. Kiki Vaughn (Boulder), 18:43; 3. ASHLYNN PALLOTTA (REGIS JESUIT), 18:46; 4. JO COLLINS (REGIS JESUIT) 19:00; 5. Riley Combe (Castle View), 19:00; 6. Anne Reilly (George Washington), 19:25; 7. GRACE KIRKPATRICK (GRANDVIEW), 19:26; 8. Brenna Jorde (Castle View), 19:30; 9. Grace Todd (Denver East), 19:30; 10. Sophia Shiroff (Denver East), 19:40

FIELD HOCKEY

Poudre School District 2, Grandview 0

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments