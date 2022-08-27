AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022:

FOOTBALL

Cherokee Trail 20, Chatfield 10

Eaglecrest 54, Brighton 30

Score by quarters:

Brighton      0  6   8  16 — 30

Eaglecrest  13  8  27   7 — 54

Eaglecrest highlights: Jacob Schmitt 2 passing touchdowns; Diego Cearns 2 rushing touchdowns, 96 yard kickoff return touchdown; David Torres rushing touchdown; Burke Withycombe receiving touchdown; Logan Ryan receiving touchdown; Peyton Taylor 72 yard punt return touchdown; Cam Chapa 2 interceptions; Joe Steiner passing touchdown

George Washington 58, Hinkley 6

Grandview 41, Overland 6

Score by quarters:

Grandview  7  7  21  6 — 41

Overland     0  0   0  6 —   6

Grandview highlights: Liam Szarka 3 rushing touchdowns, 2 passing touchdowns; Donavon Vernon rushing touchdown; Chase Dahir receiving touchdown; Braden Powers receiving touchdown. Overland highlights: Andre Veasley passing touchdown; Tai’Shaun Charleston receiving touchdown

Regis Jesuit 23, Valor Christian 17 (OT)

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit      7  3  7  0  6 — 23

Valor Christian  3  7  7  0  0 — 17

Regis Jesuit highlights: Exander Carroll 2 passing touchdowns; Anthony Medina 52 yard rushing touchdown; D’Andre Barnes 73 yard receiving touchdown; Grayson McPherson receiving touchdown; Pierce Martin 39 yard field goal

Rangeview 17, Vista PEAK 7

SOFTBALL

Mustang Stampede (at Metzler Fields)

Fruita Monument 10, Smoky Hill 0

Pueblo Central 9, Smoky Hill 6

Score by innings:

Pueblo Central  301 131 — 9

Smoky Hill        202 011 — 6

CROSS COUNTRY

D’Evelyn Stampede

Boys Division 1 team scores: 1. ThunderRidge 28 points; 2. Chatfield 128; 3. Littleton 140; 4. Golden 144; 5. Douglas County 173; 6. Conifer 179; 7. Longmont 182; 8. Ralston Valley 186; 9. Green Mountain 219; 10. SMOKY HILL 232; 11. Bear Creek 275; 12. Arvada West 284; 13. Columbine 289; 14. Mullen 333; 15. Standley Lake 455

Girls Division 1 team scores: 1. Chatfield 50 points; 2. Mullen 96; 3. Golden 114; 4. ThunderRidge 136; 5. Douglas County 138; 6. Arvada West 145; 7. Ralston Valley 146; 8. Columbine 236; 9. Littleton 271; 10. Green Mountain 274; 11. Bear Creek 292; 12. Conifer 324; 13. Standley Lake 341; 14. Longmont 355; 15. SMOKY HILL 422

