AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022:
FOOTBALL
Cherokee Trail 20, Chatfield 10
Eaglecrest 54, Brighton 30
Score by quarters:
Brighton 0 6 8 16 — 30
Eaglecrest 13 8 27 7 — 54
Eaglecrest highlights: Jacob Schmitt 2 passing touchdowns; Diego Cearns 2 rushing touchdowns, 96 yard kickoff return touchdown; David Torres rushing touchdown; Burke Withycombe receiving touchdown; Logan Ryan receiving touchdown; Peyton Taylor 72 yard punt return touchdown; Cam Chapa 2 interceptions; Joe Steiner passing touchdown
George Washington 58, Hinkley 6
Grandview 41, Overland 6
Score by quarters:
Grandview 7 7 21 6 — 41
Overland 0 0 0 6 — 6
Grandview highlights: Liam Szarka 3 rushing touchdowns, 2 passing touchdowns; Donavon Vernon rushing touchdown; Chase Dahir receiving touchdown; Braden Powers receiving touchdown. Overland highlights: Andre Veasley passing touchdown; Tai’Shaun Charleston receiving touchdown
Regis Jesuit 23, Valor Christian 17 (OT)
Score by quarters:
Regis Jesuit 7 3 7 0 6 — 23
Valor Christian 3 7 7 0 0 — 17
Regis Jesuit highlights: Exander Carroll 2 passing touchdowns; Anthony Medina 52 yard rushing touchdown; D’Andre Barnes 73 yard receiving touchdown; Grayson McPherson receiving touchdown; Pierce Martin 39 yard field goal
Rangeview 17, Vista PEAK 7
SOFTBALL
Mustang Stampede (at Metzler Fields)
Fruita Monument 10, Smoky Hill 0
Pueblo Central 9, Smoky Hill 6
Score by innings:
Pueblo Central 301 131 — 9
Smoky Hill 202 011 — 6
CROSS COUNTRY
D’Evelyn Stampede
Boys Division 1 team scores: 1. ThunderRidge 28 points; 2. Chatfield 128; 3. Littleton 140; 4. Golden 144; 5. Douglas County 173; 6. Conifer 179; 7. Longmont 182; 8. Ralston Valley 186; 9. Green Mountain 219; 10. SMOKY HILL 232; 11. Bear Creek 275; 12. Arvada West 284; 13. Columbine 289; 14. Mullen 333; 15. Standley Lake 455
Girls Division 1 team scores: 1. Chatfield 50 points; 2. Mullen 96; 3. Golden 114; 4. ThunderRidge 136; 5. Douglas County 138; 6. Arvada West 145; 7. Ralston Valley 146; 8. Columbine 236; 9. Littleton 271; 10. Green Mountain 274; 11. Bear Creek 292; 12. Conifer 324; 13. Standley Lake 341; 14. Longmont 355; 15. SMOKY HILL 422