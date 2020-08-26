AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020:

SOFTBALL

Adams City 12, Hinkley 0

Boulder 13, Aurora Central 3

Overland 22, STRIVE Prep 12

Overland hitting: Aajanae Henry 5-5, 3B, 5 RBI, 4 runs; Leilany Torres 3-4, 2B, RBI, 4 runs; Pennie Siplel 3-5, 2 RBI, run; Bella Scroggin 3-3, RBI, 2 runs

BOYS TENNIS

REGIS JESUIT 7, PONDEROSA 0

No. 1 singles — Morgan Schilling (Regis Jesuit) def. Ponderosa, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 singles — Conor Kaczmarczyk (Regis Jesuit) def. Ponderosa, 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 singles — Cameron Kruep (Regis Jesuit) def. Ponderosa, 6-0, 6-0; No. 1 doubles — Grigor Karakelyan/Andy Schuiling (Regis Jesuit) def. Ponderosa, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 doubles — Jack Carbone/James Lynch (Regis Jesuit) def. Ponderosa, 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 doubles — Ryan McCarthy/Charlie Jenkins (Regis Jesuit) def. Ponderosa, 6-1, 6-1; No. 4 doubles — Brady Jenkins/Charlie Phillips (Regis Jesuit) def. Ponderosa, 6-3, 6-1

BOYS GOLF

Continental League Meet No. 4 (at Black Bear G.C.)

Team scores: 1. Highlands Ranch 305; 2. Castle View 306; 3. Rock Canyon 307; 4. Legend 309; 5. Mountain Vista 310; 6. Ponderosa 311; 7. REGIS JESUIT 316; 8. Heritaeg 319; 9. ThunderRidge 338; 10. Chaparral 342; 11. Douglas County 349

Top five individuals (par 72): T1. Timothy Gibas (Legend) 69; T1. Andrew Wright (castle View) 69; 3. Charlie Tucker (Rock Canyon) 70; 4. Aiden Krusoe (Highalnds Ranch) 72; 5. Jack Stafford (Chaparral) 74

Regis Jesuit results: Teddy Hummel 77, Ethan Carr 79, Liam Wood 79, Trenton Schultz 80, Jake Irvine 80, John Fredericks 81, Cole Dewey 84, Jack McCormick 108