AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Grandview def. Ponderosa 25-20, 25-20, 25-14
BOYS SOCCER
Gateway 4, Jefferson 2
Score by halves:
Gateway 3 1 — 4
Jefferson 1 1 — 2
Gateway goals: Francisco Beltran, Adrian Jacquez, Brandon Linares, Fabrice Nyonkah. Gateway assists: Linares 2, Beltran, Fernando Mendoza, Nyonkah. Gateway saves: Marvin Mata (11 shots on goal-9 saves)
Grandview 2, Hinkley 1
Score by halves:
Grandview 0 2 — 2
Hinkley 1 0 — 1
Hinkley goal: Devyn Mena. Hinkley assist: Ernesto Burciago. Hinkley saves: Oscar Valencia (7 shots on goal-5 saves)
SOFTBALL
Grandview 17, Regis Jesuit 4
Score by innings:
Regis Jesuit 202 0 — 4
Grandview 359 x — 17
WP — Grandview: Leah Graves (3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 1 K). LP — Regis Jesuit: Alex Tavlarides (3 IP, 12 H, 17 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 2 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Anna Najmulski 1-1, 2 RBI; Jenna Patterson 1-2, 2B, run; Alex Tavlarides 1-2, RBI; Kendal Craven 1-3, run; Jillian Samaras 1-2, run. Grandview hitting: Peytann Weiland 3-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI, run; Sasha Kennedy 3-3, RBI, 3 runs, 3 SBs; Ashley Miller 2-2, 3B, 2 RBI, 3 runs; Kristin Gallego 2-3, 2B, HR, 6 RBI, 2 runs; Aubrey DeJong 1-2, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Brooklyn Heil RBI, 2 runs