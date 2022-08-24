AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Cherokee Trail def. Denver East 25-22, 25-17, 25-19
Rangeview def. Standley Lake 19-25, 25-12, 21-25, 25-23, 15-8
Smoky Hill def. Littleton 25-9, 25-11, 25-15
Vista PEAK def. Overland 25-20, 25-17, 25-22
Vista PEAK kills: Joy Aburto 11, Ayden West 8. Vista PEAK blocks: Quincy McCoy 3. Vista PEAK digs: Joy Aburto 9, Charli James 5, Madison Feight 4. Vista PEAK assists: Madison Feight 21
BOYS SOCCER
Cherokee Trail 2, Chaparral 1
Score by halves:
Cher. Trail 1 1 — 2
Chaparral 1 0 — 1
Horizon 4, Vista PEAK 1
Score by halves:
Horizon 3 1 — 4
Vista PEAK 0 1 — 1
Overland 5, Westminster 2
Score by halves:
Westminster 0 2 — 2
Overland 4 1 — 5
Rangeview 1, Ponderosa 0
Score by halves:
Rangeview 0 1 — 1
Ponderosa 0 0 — 0
Rocky Mountain 2, Hinkley 0
Score by halves:
Hinkley 0 0 — 0
Rocky Mtn. 0 2 — 2
SOFTBALL
Cherokee Trail 7, Castle View 2
Northglenn 16, Aurora Central 0
Score by innings:
Aur. Central 000 — 0
Northglenn (10)6 — 16
Legend 13, Grandview 3
Score by innings:
Legend 331 06 — 13
Grandview 100 02 — 3
Overland 17, Lincoln 6
FIELD HOCKEY
Kent Denver 6, Smoky Hill 0