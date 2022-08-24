AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Cherokee Trail def. Denver East 25-22, 25-17, 25-19

Rangeview def. Standley Lake 19-25, 25-12, 21-25, 25-23, 15-8

Smoky Hill def. Littleton 25-9, 25-11, 25-15

Vista PEAK def. Overland 25-20, 25-17, 25-22

Vista PEAK kills: Joy Aburto 11, Ayden West 8. Vista PEAK blocks: Quincy McCoy 3. Vista PEAK digs: Joy Aburto 9, Charli James 5, Madison Feight 4. Vista PEAK assists: Madison Feight 21

BOYS SOCCER

Cherokee Trail 2, Chaparral 1

Score by halves:

Cher. Trail  1  1 — 2

Chaparral   1  0 — 1

Horizon 4, Vista PEAK 1

Score by halves:

Horizon      3  1 — 4

Vista PEAK  0  1 — 1

Overland 5, Westminster 2

Score by halves:

Westminster  0  2 — 2

Overland        4  1 — 5

Rangeview 1, Ponderosa 0

Score by halves:

Rangeview  0  1 — 1

Ponderosa   0  0 — 0

Rocky Mountain 2, Hinkley 0

Score by halves:

Hinkley      0  0 — 0

Rocky Mtn.  0  2 — 2

SOFTBALL

Cherokee Trail 7, Castle View 2

Northglenn 16, Aurora Central 0

Score by innings:

Aur. Central      000 —  0

Northglenn    (10)6 — 16

Legend 13, Grandview 3

Score by innings:

Legend      331 06 — 13

Grandview  100 02 —  3

Overland 17, Lincoln 6

FIELD HOCKEY

Kent Denver 6, Smoky Hill 0

